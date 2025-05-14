Simphiwe Dana marked a major professional milestone by sharing photos of herself in a striking outfit

Comedian David Kau praised her and shared a memory of how she was underestimated by the organisers of the Cape Town Jazz Festival

Netizens flooded her comments with nostalgic and emotional messages, recalling when they first became fans

Simphiwe Dana marked two decades as a musician.

Halala! South African songstress Simphiwe Dana is celebrating a major career milestone, and comedian David Kau is here for it. The musician was recently honoured at the Urban Music Awards.

Simphiwe Dana celebrates 20 years in music

The Zandisile hitmaker took to her official X account on Tuesday, 13 May and shared that she was celebrating 20 years as a musician.

She shared pictures of herself rocking a two-tone dress with a white collared shirt base and a black leather-like overlay. Simphiwe Dana paired the outfit with black gloves and accessorised her look with large and gold hanging black sphere earrings.

The Ndiredi singer has an elaborate braided hairstyle, styled into tall, curved horn-like shapes. She captioned the pictures with a playful question:

“Ndimhle? #20YearsCelebration”

David Kau and other fans celebrate Simphiwe Dana

Fans reacted with celebratory messages. Some shared stories of when they first became Simphiwe Dana fans, and one such person was comedian David Kau. He shared how Cape Town Jazz Festival organisers had underestimated her popularity and booked her in a small venue. David Kau shared:

“I never forget how your first CT Jazz fest (with your first album), you were booked in some small room and after there was a stampede, the organisers had to move you to the Main Stage 😄 I tell everyone who cares to listen, I was there. STILL A FAN ♥️🙏🏾Congratulations 🥳🥳🥳🥳”

Under Dana’s original post, fans shared similar stories, while others praised her singing talent. Here are some of the comments:

@JAMA_NM reminisced:

“Ever since I saw you on AfroCafe, that music show where you promoted your new album ‘Zandisile’, I was hooked! I bought your album the very next day from Musica, and I've been a huge fan ever since. I've even had the chance to attend your live shows – still loving your music! 🤍”

@Phala_moramaga gushed:

“(Me in my mind every time): There can never be a better singer/vocalist on the planet 🫴🏾”

@kdbnmahasane said:

“Omhle, hle, hle! My late niece was your No. 1 fan. May her soul rest in peace.”

@eecumsandgoes joked:

“9.999/10, you'll get the remaining 0.001 when you release the album.”

Simphiwe Dana celebrated 20 years in music.

Simphiwe Dana accuses Gayton McKenzie of lying

Simphiwe Dana isn't always poised and demure, as her fans and a government official found out in 2024. Briefly News reported that Simphiwe Dana accused the then newly appointed Minister Gayton McKenzie of lying.

She claimed that McKenzie had falsely listed her as a beneficiary of a relief fund when she never received any money from his ministry. Dana clarified that her music director, Titi, applied on her behalf without her knowledge.

