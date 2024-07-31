Simphiwe Dana accuses newly appointed Minister Gayton McKenzie of falsely listing her as a beneficiary of a relief fund, claiming she never received any money

The controversial list published by McKenzie sparked outrage, with Dana clarifying that her music director, Titi, applied on her behalf without her knowledge

Dana demands an apology and is considering taking further action, as the false information negatively impacts her reputation and career

Award-winning singer Simphiwe Dana has made some damning allegations against the newly appointed Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie. Dana said the Minister published a controversial list with false information about her.

Simphiwe Dana demands an apology from Minister Gayton McKenzie

South African Afro-soul singer Simphiwe Dana has come out guns blazing at Gayton McKenzie. Dana said she was among those on the controversial beneficiary list that caused a buzz on social media, but she never received a cent.

According to ZiMoja, the singer lashed out at the newly appointed Minister in a lengthy post on her Facebook page. She claimed she did not apply for the relief fund; instead, her music director, identified as Titi, did. She wrote:

"Gayton refusing to apologise for accusing me of taking 20k from artists who really needed it is annoying me to no end. I don't know why Titi put my name in her application, and I'm thinking of taking it further."

Simphiwe Dana explains the effects of the lies

The singer explained to her fans that being on the beneficiaries list has many negative effects on her name and career. Dana, who is thinking of escalating the issue, said she spoke out because she feels people will think she benefitted from the relief fund when other deserving artists never benefitted.

