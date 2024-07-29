Tiffany Haddish faced backlash on social media for expressing surprise at seeing a supermarket in Harare, Zimbabwe

The actress explained her shock, stating that media portrayals led her to believe African food markets were primarily outdoors with livestock and unsanitary conditions

Fans blasted Haddish for her comments, which highlighted misconceptions about Africa

American comedian and actress Tifanny Haddish responded to the massive backlash she faced on social media after being seemingly shocked by a supermarket in Zimbabwe's capital city, Harare.

Tiffany Haddish has explained her video after being slammed online. Image: Mike Coppola and Matt Winkelmeyer

Tiffany Haddish responds to online backlash

Tiffany Haddish found her name trending for all the wrong reasons when she shared a video from her trip to Zimbabwe. The Night School actress, who is in the neighbouring country, has been keeping fans updated on her activities, including visiting the famous Victoria Falls and a grocery store.

Tifanny posted a video while in a Pick n Pay store in Harare and expressed shock at the fact that there were supermarkets in the country. She said:

"I’m out here in Harare, Zimbabwe, and I look at the grocery store. They have a grocery store. It’s beautiful."

Fans blasted the actress for seeming shocked by the developments in Africa.

Tifanny Haddish explains her video

The internationally acclaimed actress explained why she seemed shocked to see supermarkets in Zimbabwe. Responding to a fan who had asked her if she thought people in Africa ate grass, Tifanny said:

"No. But the media had me thinking all of your foods are purchased in outdoor markets with goats and cows just hanging out waiting to be slaughtered. With all kinds of smells and flies everywhere."

