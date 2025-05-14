Pam Andrews shocked her fans with a viral video where she crawled around looking for a lost earring, flaunting her body and sparking backlash

Social media users reacted negatively, suggesting she should consider an OnlyFans account to share similar content for money

The former actress has previously revealed she wore skimpy clothes to gain attention and make herself the centre of focus

Hebanna! It looks like our girl Pam Andrews is doing whatever it takes to get attention from her fans and followers. The former Rhythm City actress recently left jaws on the floor when she showed off her body in a saucy video.

Pam Andrews' recent video has raised concerns among fans. Image: @pamandrews

Source: Instagram

Pam Andrews' video worries Mzansi

Pam Andrews has pulled a stunt that has social media talking. The UK-based former South African actress and media personality recently shared a video showing off her body. In the video reposted by @Ke_Arturo on X, formerly Twitter, on 13 May 2025, the star told fans that she had lost her earring and wanted help finding it.

Pam Andrews then crawled all over the carpet, showing her behind to the camera, while seemingly looking for the lost earring. The caption read:

"Pam Andrews is weird lately, showing the world her backstage 😑. I hate poverty."

Fans react to Pam Andrews' viral video

Social media users blasted the former actress for the inappropriate video. Many suggested she needs to open an OnlyFans account and share her content for money.

@mofere wrote:

"Brazzers arrived in South Africa, and I hear they pay 360K per video. If that’s Miss Andrews’ intention, she could make a fortune there."

@maboyzan1 commented:

"What's the link to this account? I need to go there and express my frustrations!"

@mabhekebeke added:

"Yep, I would...and I won't even think twice. But on a serious note, it looks like most South African actresses are really struggling and they have to resort to such behaviour, especially women. Because to score a gig, it needs more than "talent!" 🤦🏾‍♂️"

@harvified commented:

"Why doesn't she just sell fans only one time? Anyway, she reminds me of this hun from Atlantis. Aah man, I was deadass searching for the earring."

@mthande16281 added:

"Next week, she will be announcing her OnlyFans account."

Pam Andrews on why she wears skimpy clothes

The actress who has vowed that she will never go back to acting previously opened up about why she used to wear skimpy clothes. Speaking in a viral video, Pam Andrews said she wore revealing outfits because she wanted to be the centre of attention. She said:

"I was like, I’m going to wear something so ridiculous and out of this world so that everyone can stare at me. I would look at who’s looking at me and count them… But you know, at the time, that was what was making me happy."

Mzansi has shared mixed reactions to Pam Andrews' video. Image: @pamandrews

Source: Instagram

