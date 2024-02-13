Pam Andrews has opened up about her past desire for attention, admitting to wearing provocative clothes and seeking validation from others

In a TikTok video, the 40-year-old star revealed she is in therapy to address childhood traumas related to seeking attention

Social media users praised Andrews for her beauty and talent, with many remembering her from her acting days on Rhythm City

Former South African actress Pam Andrews has gotten candid about how she used to crave attention from people. The star admitted that she loved it when people stared at her.

Pam Andrews revealed that she wore provocative clothes to get attention. Image: @pamandrews

Source: Instagram

Pam Andrews talks about craving attention

Former Rhythm City star Pam Andrews reflected on the things she used to do to get attention from people. The 40-year-old former actress said she used to wear provocative clothes to grab the attention of everyone.

Speaking in a TikTok video shared on the platform by @mobie888, the star said she is currently in therapy dealing with childhood traumas such as seeking validation from others. She said:

"I wanted to be the centre of attention wherever I went. I wanted to make sure everyone looked at me, and I made sure everyone was looking at me. I was loud [and] I used to wear these obnoxious outfits.

"I was like, I’m going to wear something so ridiculous and out of this world so that everyone can stare at me. I would look at who’s looking at me and count them… But you know, at the time, that was what was making me happy."

Mzansi reacts to Pam Andrew's video

Social media users shared their thoughts on Pam Andrew's revelation. Many hailed the actress for being one of the most beautiful stars in South Africa during her days.

@Ontiretse said:

"Someone was asking about you on Twitter yesterday… still so beautiful Pam ❤️"

@Gazaslimm commented:

"The Blueprint of Baddies in SA. She's my Roman Empire "

@Mapresh 701 said:

"She will always be Gail October to me"

@thejourneyofbeencalzd noted:

"She was the original baddie!!!She brought the heat wherever she went, but nevertheless talented in her own right "

QueenBby90 added:

"I have loved and still love Pam, u don't look 40 at all, it's like I'm seeing u for the first time on Coca-Cola POP stars auditions ❤️"

Moozlie leaves Mzansi drooling with her barely there outfit

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Moozlie left nothing to the imagination after posting some saucy snaps on her Instagram page.

The rapper whose recent 30th birthday celebration caused a buzz after a video of DJ Zinhle allegedly shading Pearl Thusi surfaced. Peeps quickly concluded that the former BFFs were no longer seeing eye to eye.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News