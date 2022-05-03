Cassper Nyovest took a walk down memory lane to reflect on how challenging it was to survive during lockdown in Mzansi

The rapper emphasised how grateful he is that he was able to keep his house and cars despite not being able to work because of strict Covid protocols

At some point, Cassper had to get creative and planned to launch his footwear brand in a church, but the president announced a tighter curfew the night before

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest took some time to reflect on how he survived hard lockdown with all the Covid19 restrictions that were in place in South Africa.

It’s no secret that musicians in particular were also hit hard during the Covid-19 pandemic hard lockdown because gatherings were forbidden, which meant that many went for months without any bookings or income.

A grateful Cassper wondered on Twitter how he managed to keep his car and home when he had no plan and said:

“Dawg, how the hell did we survive lockdown and kept our cars and homes? Let alone our minds. There must be a living God! I had no plan whatsoever. I am soo grateful to be here. Thank you Jesus!”

Founder of Drip Footwear, Lekau Sehoana, chimed in on Cassper’s tweet and reminded him of the time they planned to launch their Root of Fame sneaker collaboration in a church.

Cassper responded:

“Dawg. We actually launched Root Of Fame at church. How could I forget that? Sooo crazy. When we had everything planned and then Mr President said Anada levol. Dawg it can only be God!!! He is the reason why we are still here. Standing!!! Strong!!! It ain't easy but we are here.”

While many of Cassper’s fans agreed with him in the comments, some reacted by pointing out that not everyone was as fortunate as him.

@ZazaBuccaneer said:

“I’m so grateful to still have my job. God is great ”

@KabsOnTabs wrote:

“Be thankful that you still alive. You will get whatever you lost back. Some had cars and homes but lost their lives.”

@av_nojoko commented:

“Wish I could say the same, I'm about to lose my car this month end coz due to lack of payments since I lost my job last November. Kodwa siyapusha kunjalo”

@VendaVendor added:

“Cass, I honestly believe you should write a book detailing your hustle and survival methods. I think your story can help bring light to many.”

@WorldTumie said:

“Don’t say “we”, speak for yourself. Some people lose houses jobs and cars.”

@ClementNd0u wrote:

“Many were not so fortunate but hey we've got to keep it moving”

Cassper is not shy when it comes to showing off his material things on social media. The rapper regularly posts pictures of his mansion and he is also the proud owner of two luxury vehicles, a Bentley and a McLaren.

TimesLive says that apart from Cassper managing to keep his assets, the rapper has openly shared that he beat Covid-19 after he tested positive for the virus in October 2020.

Speaking to international media personality Ebro Darden, Cassper said:

"Somehow I caught it, and if I wasn't called by the person who tested positive, I wouldn't have known. I just had a little headache, and I thought it was from sparring, maybe someone hit my head too hard. So I went and got tested, and I found out I was positive."

