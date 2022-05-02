South African hip hop lovers couldn't contain their excitement when rapper Cassper Nyovest announced on social media that he paid Anatii a visit

The Amademoni hitmaker even hinted that he hit the studio with the talented rapper who dropped hits such as 10 Fingers and Don't Forget To Pray

Peeps quickly headed to Mufasa's comments section to share that they can't wait to hear some real hip hop music from Anatii

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Cassper Nyovest gave SA hip hop lovers the news they have been waiting for. The rapper announced on social media that he was working on something with talented rapper, Anathi Bhongo Mnyango, popularly known as Anatii.

Cassper Nyovest announced on social media that he is working on a collaboration with rapper Anatii. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram and Twitter pages, Mufasa shared that he had paid Anatii a visit and they had hit the studio to create some magic together.

The news got both Anatii and Cass' fans jumping for joy. Many headed to Twitter to share that they have been hoping for a collaboration between the two. Others even threw in suggestions that Cass and the Don't Forget To Pray hitmaker should also collaborate with Nasty C.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@AmirSaint commented:

"Man, if only Makhado was also there. Make SA hip hop great again."

@Slumjaguar:

"Maybe only @ANATII can convince @casspernyovest & @akaworldwide to do a feature might work out with him also on the song?"

Xoli Mazibuko quits music after claiming Black Motion’s Murdah Bongz abused her: “He made my life living hell"

Briefly News previously reported that Murdah Bongz has been in the media a lot lately. The Black Motion star, who usually keeps away from social media drama, has been brought up in some serious allegations.

Local singer Xoli Mazibuko who has done a number of collaborations with Black Motion, has announced that she is quitting the music industry because of Bongani Mahosana. The star posted a lengthy social media post saying she has endured many years of abuse from Mahosana because she wanted to showcase her talent.

According to a Twitter post by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, the singer said DJ Zinhle's baby daddy made her life a living hell both personally and in the industry. As a result, she decided to press the exit button.

Source: Briefly News