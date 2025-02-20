A woman celebrated her 9th wedding anniversary with her older husband, sharing moments from their wedding day

The couple, who met in 2013, received mixed reactions on TikTok, with some users questioning their age difference and others celebrating their happiness

Despite the divided opinions, the anniversary post received many well-wishes from social media users who applauded their love and commitment

Age difference in marriages has long been a topic of debate, with couples often facing mixed reviews due to the age gap between them. While love has no age limit, societal views on age gaps can differ widely, and people tend to have strong opinions about relationships with a huge age difference.

A woman under the TikTok handle @eulendernanni shared a heartfelt post celebrating her 9th wedding anniversary with her husband, whom she married in 2013, and the post attracted floods of comments from online users.

The woman celebrated her anniversary

In response to a comment from a social media user who was seeing the couple's content for the first time and asked if @eulendernanni was the husband's physiotherapist, she shared a video compilation of their wedding day.

One picture shows them standing on the balcony, with the man dressed in a black and white tuxedo and the woman in her stunning wedding gown. Another photo captured them toasting and having a great time. She captioned her post, revealing that February 11th marked their 9th wedding anniversary.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The couple's age gap sparks a debate

The clip gained many views, likes and comments from social media users who shared mixed views. Some responded positively, offering their congratulatory messages and expressing support for the couple's happiness. Others, however, questioned their age gap, expressing concerns about the lifespan of such relationships.

User @Futhi Vilane shared:

"As long as they are happy. I married my age mate but I don’t think I have ever been happy with my life 🥺."

User @ma'am Farrie added:

"Good choice. What matters is your happiness. He's mature enough not to give you stress. All they want is to be loved.

User @SasheanPinky commented:

"As long as you know your goal in life you will never be poor."

User @Lethokuhle_s asked:

"Does he have an older brother? 😭I'm here."

User @Tlaka Mashego Lefa added:

"What matters is your happiness chomi. Take care of each other love is a beautiful thing."

User @KhettyMathebula said:

"We all have different preferences and we are all responsible for our own happiness. What's the use of hating someone else's life....🥰🥰🥰🥰live your life, my sister."

