A dramatic confrontation between a husband and his wife's lover was filmed on the side of a busy road during the morning commute

The action-packed clip was shared on the video streaming platform, TikTok, where it went viral, attracting massive views and comments

Social media users were divided, with many supporting the woman's choice to move on, although others criticised her for being with a new man while still legally married

A married woman defended her lover from her husband who wanted to fight, and reminded him that he left her. Image: @ajax_nontyi

A public dispute between a couple from Queenstown, in the Eastern Cape, took a shocking turn after a man confronted his estranged wife’s lover on a busy roadside.

The story, shared on TikTok by @ajax_nontyi, was met with a wave of support for the wife and a heated debate about marriage.

The video, captured on the roadside during the morning rush, shows the husband angrily charging toward the boyfriend, shouting that the woman is his wife. The wife is seen standing next to them, trying to ensure the fight does not get physical. Luckily, police officers were also in the vicinity and moved closer to intervene.

The separated couple's public dispute

The wife shouts back at her husband, reminding him that he left her and that she is no longer his. The husband, still angry to see the pair together, continues to threaten the boyfriend, who has moved away from him. The person filming the video begs the husband to give the wife her bag back so they can go to work.

The man ignores her and calls out the boyfriend, Luzuko, promising to fight him the next time he sees him and stressing that he paid lobola for his wife. Luzuko returns to the spot and calmly tells the husband that he is not scared of him but was just showing him respect. He dares him to try to lay a hand on him to see what will happen.

Social media users supported the wife, and said the man was only claiming her because she was with another man. Image: @ajax_nontyi

SA reacts to the couple's video

The post attracted many comments from social media users who were mostly supportive of the woman. Many said the man was only jealous because he was seeing her with someone else, asking when he was going to claim her, having not seen her with another man.

Some called the boyfriend, Luzuko, an upgrade, noting how he was taller and more handsome than the husband. Others, however, said the woman was wrong for moving on while still married. They agreed that the husband was wrong for abandoning her, but said she should have divorced him before getting a new partner.

User @Bra Ace commented:

"He wants to see that woman suffering. Now that she is happy in a new relationship, he is jealous, but wamshiya (when he left her). Sometimes we get married to our own enemies without realising.

User @Bigueee said:

"Indoda inikwa (a man must be given only) 24hours, and then you move on!"

User @Brian commented:

"People must divorce before engaging in a new relationship. Le ndoda (this man) is doing that because they are not divorced. Divorce him and move on."

User @Ziyanda Nake shared:

"Ladies, we are winning, Nazo💃🏾!

User @Mabonang added:

"Girl, you have made us proud. We love you."

User @Nokwazi said:

"And she really upgraded 🥰. I love it for her❤️."

