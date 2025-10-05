Woman Dives on Top of Snake to Catch It in TikTok Video
- A TikTok video showed a snake catcher in action as she faced a highly venomous snake and tried to catch it
- The woman in the video showed incredible speed as she handled a snake with expertise
- Online users were in awe of the woman's snake rescue effort, and they could not stop raving about how amazing she was at her job
A lady in a TikTok video had all eyes on her as she was called to a scene where there was a highly venomous serpent. The snake catcher made a valiant effort to get control of the situation in an impressive clip.
The video of the snake catcher at work received more than 6,000 likes. Hundreds of people commented on the video, raving about the woman who showed how good she is at her job, catching snakes.
In a video posted by @illcatchitsnakecatchers, a woman came face-to-face Eastern brown snake. The woman calmly stood next to the venomous viper, and when it tried to get away, she quickly leapt over to the snake and grabbed it by its tail before putting it in a long net. She quickly twirled the bag shut so that she could safely transport the dangerous snake.
Online users applaud snake catcher
Many people thought that the woman was skilled after seeing how she caught the snake. TikTok viewers admired how fast she moved and jumped on the snake. Watch the video of the woman catching the snake and read people's comments below
ƊƖAƧ_MƖӇAƦ_ƲƁA was amused by the snake catcher:
"A snake, being snaked, is diabolica😭"
DMO exclaimed:
"Wow! That girl has some serious skills and is absolutely fearless - diving face down and forward, grabbing the snake by the tail, unreal 🙌"
Mya2004 said:
"I didn’t expect her to jump that way to catch! RESPECT MY LADY! Aussie women are next level BRAVELY ❤"
JBofficial474🇳🇬🇴🇲 wondered:
'How is she faster than a snake?"
Shelz-Stah🌟applauded the snake catcher:
"Oh my gawd.... I'm more scared of you than the deadly snake 😂😂😂"
Roxy Papatheoharous applauded:
"The way she just dove onto that snake 😳"
Ricky☣🐾was full of jokes:
"That is a family issue between two sisters, I don't want to get involved ....I'll just record from here 😂"
Merica added:
"I was taught to slide my hand slowly under their tail, and they get used to it. Then you can pick them up casually, and they don't care. Scary as hell."
Source: Briefly News
