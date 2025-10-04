Two lions were captured on camera as they pursued a vehicle that drove through their territory

The lions went viral on TikTok as people got to see the kings of the jungle in action as they pursued a car

Online users were stunned by the lion's speed in the video, which was a hit among wildlife lovers

Two massive lions became a viral sensation after a video of them surfaced online. People were stunned by how powerful the lions looked.

The video of the lions received thousands of likes. People commented on the video of the lions having some fun.

In a video by @felidaecentre, a man was inspecting a lion enclosure when some lions appeared and chased his vehicle as it cruised through the wild. One of the lions stopped chasing the car, while the other continued to run behind the vehicle. The lion did not look tired as it ran faster to catch up with the car. The TikTokker explained that both lions were playing but still displayed incredible speed. According to the Lion Habitat Ranch, male lions can weigh more than 100 kgs, run up to 80km per hour and jump up to 10 meters high.

Online users amazed by lion

People commented on the video, gushing over the stunning creatures. TikTok viewers flooded the comment section, raving that the lion looked ferocious as it chased the vehicle. Watch the video of the lion run below:

monique commented:

"I just want to talk to you about your car's extended warranty."

Human Being wrote:

"Believe it or not, he's just accompanying you guys (he is playing). You would have known from the beginning if he wanted to attack, but hey, A LION IS A LION 😭🏃🏾‍♂️💨"

powelln0101 said:

"He wasn’t even trying. It was just fun. It’s no different from dogs when people have their dogs run beside a vehicle. If that lion wanted to hunt them. He would have. He would have jumped in the back. He would have run hard. That is a light jog."

mavara commented:

"So you see, there is no outrunning a lion and climbing onto the tree😳, and for years you thought that was your solution😏"

Safafa wrote:

"My anxiety. I really thought the lion was going to jump inside the car 😳"

alanwilliamson511 was convinced:

"If he wanted to get on the truck, he'd be on the truck."

luvVenom added:

"Dude was not even trying so hard... he was jogging."

Chiku... joked:

"My toxicity: maybe he wants to be petted or he needs a hug 😩😭🥹"

sejourn0 said:

"I can’t believe it kept up for that long. Humans on foot have no hope against that thing."

