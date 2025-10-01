A content creator shared a Facebook video of a lioness chasing a man, swearing and driving in a vehicle

Discover Africa Safaris states that lions don't usually run after vehicles, as they understand the size differences between them and the automobile

Curious social media users expressed their opinions as to why the big cat was running after the man

The sight of a lioness chasing a man in a vehicle had people wondering about the reason for the chase. Images: Stefania Pelfini la Waziya, Jami Tarris

Source: Getty Images

A video showed a man in a vehicle being chased by a lioness, who was on a mission to catch up with the human filming it. Many people on the internet wondered why the big cat would chase the set of wheels and came up with various answers.

Content creator and ranger Nick Duranty took to his Facebook account on 1 October, 2025 to upload footage of the chase. While the man in the vehicle isn't seen, he can be heard telling the lioness to 'voets*k,' laughing in between.

The reason for the chase is unknown.

South Africans react to lioness chasing vehicle

Hundreds of local social media commentators entered the comment section. While some joked about the man swearing at the wild animal, others shared their opinions on why the lioness was running after the vehicle to begin with.

According to Discover Africa Safaris, one of the reasons why lions don't attack vehicles, specifically safari cars, is because they understand the size difference between themselves and the vehicles.

Online users tried to figure out why the lioness chased the vehicle. Image: Stefania Pelfini la Waziya

Source: Getty Images

Diane Folkus Moller jokingly referred to a restaurant and told the public:

"It's called hungry lions, not angry lions."

Reinette van Niekerk received a few laughs when they said:

"They were house-trained to chase poachers."

Robyn Bush added under the post:

"She wouldn’t be chasing for nothing! Either they took their kill or cub?"

An annoyed Lin Pak said to people on the internet:

"This kind of repeated close interaction with these predators gives them hope that one day they will have an opportunity for a fresh meal of humans. Stop it."

Thando Lawrence shared their opinion in the comment section:

"You can hear the guy asking where the cubs are. This guy probably entered the lion's space without realising the cubs the lion is protecting."

Rosa Swart stated to the online community:

"I've never ever seen lions chase a vehicle, bite the tyres when it's stationary, yes, but never chase like that."

Stanislaus Jr Mukudza remarked in the comments:

"If it were a tiger or a leopard, it would have been a very different story."

Take a look at the Facebook video below:

