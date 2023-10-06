A lion exercised its big legs when it chased a van full of meat

The lion, which was located at Garden Route Lodge in the Western Cape, did not stop as it followed the bakkie with the food relentlessly

The TikTok video had netizens wowed by the majesty of the beast, praising its beauty and strength

Source: TikTok

A lion in the Western Cape saw a bakkie full of meat and immediately gave chase. The mighty beast was driven wild by the smell of fresh meat, and the video shows how tenacious the king of the jungle can be in the face of hunger.

TikTok video of lion chasing bakkie full of meat goes viral

The video was taken at the Western Cape's Garden Route Game Lodge and posted on TikTok by @danger_ranger_jane. In the video, a man is driving a bakkie, and immediately to his right, a lion comes sprinting towards him and starts chasing him.

The man's bakkie has a lot of meat, and it's clear that the hungry lion is chasing the bakkie to catch the food in the back. Lions are furious beasts, and being chased by one must be a nightmare. Luckily, the man was driving a bakkie and was moving faster than the beast. Imagine if the bakkie suddenly stopped for some reason. Watch the video here:

South Africans love the beautiful big cat

Netizens were amazed by the lion's beauty and how big the lion looked.

Freddy Kruger said:

“Run, the King of the Jungle is coming.”

User1104378603945 asked:

“Please show us the feeding.”

Pjpyron2 imagined:

“Be my luck the truck runs out of gas.”

Adrian Pioggi wrote:

“He’s so beautiful. Glad to see that he’s getting exercise too.”

Cornelia was stoked.

“He is not small! Such a beautiful animal.”

MD58jr joked:

“Let me guess. That guy is white, neh? God testers, those ones.”

Ashleigh Sinclair responded:

“Truth. It’s like we’re not scared of these animals.”

Kayg27nw wanted to know.

“Why didn’t you stop for him to get a piece?”

Source: Briefly News