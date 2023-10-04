A paramedic from the Eastern Cape amazed South Africans when he chewed on a large apple

The TikTok video shows the gent consuming the fruit and even struggling to bite it

Netizens had a lot of funny jokes to say about it and compared it to different types of famous fruit

An Eastern Cape man's apple was roasted because of its size. The man's overgrown apple was bigger than his hand, and netizens cracked different jokes about the fruit and its size.

Man eats big apple in TikTok video

@zi_ya_nd_aa posted the video on her TikTok account. In the video, the paramedic sits in an ambulance, devouring the apple. Towards the end of the video, the man takes a huge bite out of an apple more enormous than a typical fruit and continues his way as if the size of the apple is average.

Fruit come in different sizes, and it's not uncommon to see big fruit, but this apple takes the cake. Watch the video here:

South Africans roast big apple

Netizens flocked into the comment section with joke after joke.

Robert Quinn said:

“Apple Pro Max. Only R25,000 per month, apple not included. Askies.”

Yoboyposter wrote:

“It’s giving Limpopo.”

Sako ceekay asked:

“The Apple from the Garden of Eden?”

Phemelo x remarked:

“I once had a pear as big as that apple, and what did diarrhoea do to me?”

Brite rapelang laughed:

“He made a plan.”

Compile added:

“That apple is for the whole night shift.”

Lungelo exclaimed:

“Really keeping the doctor away.”

Honeybunny exclaimed:

“Literally took the saying ‘An apple a day keeps the doctor away’ to the next level.”

Simphiwe was finished.

“This apple keeps the doctor away indefinitely.”

Lis.aaar imagined how hard it was to eat it.

“It’s even difficult biting it.”

Mthethwa Bongani had a throwback.

“My friend used to chow apples that size in high school.”

Sedi:

“It’ll last him the whole year.”

OFENTSE:

“It can only be the garden of Eden.”

Madrapa Phodisho:

“Apple Ultra.”

Jabuuu.m:

“Not me dying of laughter just by reading the caption.”

