A woman from the East Rand saw the price of speckles and decided that she may not like them anymore

Her TikTok video shows that the eggs cost R230, and she put the packet down as quickly as she picked it up

Egg lovers were hurt that the price of their favourite sweets had gone up so drastically

An Ekurhuleni woman put a bag of speckled eggs down after she found that they cost R200. Image: @silva_sunflower

Source: TikTok

An Ekurhuleni woman thought she got lucky when she saw her favourite candy: speckled eggs. Her excitement turned into pain and disappointment as the R239 price made her run away! Netizens joined her and were tripping over the price.

Woman stunned at R230 speckled eggs price in TikTok video

@silva_sunflower posted her video on TikTok, attracting over 308K views. In the video, she walks towards the speckled eggs aisle full of excitement. When she saw the snacks' cost, she made a run for it. Food is becoming expensive, and by the looks of things, many of us will have to cut down on our favourite foods to save a penny. Watch the video here:

South Africans reeling over high speckled eggs price

Netizens were shocked at how the price increased and did not blame the woman for running. Some said that they would buy them.

Neoentle Zwane said:

“My problem is that I would.”

I'm Apple was incredulous.

“That size should be around R80.”

Tumi Pule remarked:

“I love speckled eggs, but I can never justify the price, even for a small bag.”

Mary-Ann was shocked.

“That’s a migraine in a bag.”

CJ wrote:

“Time you’ll find a Tiktokker buying it and saying, ‘Guys, it’s just R230. It’s so affordable’.”

Steph Melua agreed.

“And they are so delicious! But seriously overpriced.”

Ratomoeng would.

“I’d sacrifice my money.”

Rea wanted to know:

“They’re expensive for what reason?”

Kamo Jona added:

“That would have been my biggest walk of shame.”

Be_fr was hurt.

“I love them so much, but they’re so expensive.”

Macgyver didn't understand.

“That’s mad. I worked in that factory for 11 years.”

Empressive Nail added:

“My favourite sweets, but I haven’t had them since the price became ridiculous.”

Source: Briefly News