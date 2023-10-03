Motorists and commuters will be impacted by the fuel hike expected to take effect on Wednesday, 3 October

All types of fuel will see a drastic increase of over R1 per litre, with the price of petrol going over R24

South Africans are frustrated by the fuel hike, with many worried about the ripple effect of more expensive fuel

JOHANNESBURG - South African motorists are expected to feel the pinch this month as drastic fuel hikes will hit on Wednesday, 4 October.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy published the fuel price changes for the month of October on Tuesday, 3 October. All types of fuel are expected to increase by over R1, reports BusinessTech.

How much fuel will cost in October?

Both fuel grades, petrol 93 and 95, will increase by R1,08 and R1,14 per litre, respectively. Diesel 0.05% will increase by R1,97 per litre, while diesel 0.005% will increase by R1,94 per litre.

Illuminating paraffin and LPGAS will increase by R1,51 per litre and R2,50 per kg.

Fuel type Inland prices Costal prices Petrol 93 R25,22 R24,50 Petrol 95 R25,68 R24,96 Diesel 0.05% R25,02 R24,29 Diesel 0.005% R25,22 R24,53 Illuminating Paraffin R18,92 R17,99 LPGAS (per kg) R34,26 R31,67

According to News24, the drastic fuel hike is caused by the increase in crude oil, which went from $87.78 (R1 697,24) to $91.86 (R1 775,64) a barrel.

The Automobile Association is concerned about the latest fuel hike, saying it will impact all consumers.

South Africans stressed about the fuel hike

@DineoMotau5 said:

"So, in Polokwane, a litre of diesel is going to be R28,12 because currently is R26,19 and were are OK with this?"

@Sthamber commented:

"There we go again. The cost to stay alive is getting more pricey."

@NqununuHQ asked:

"@DMRE_ZA, will you please explain why the Sasol fuel price moves with dollar and oil price fluctuations even though it is made from coal sourced from within our borders?"

@MosekwaTshikosi commented:

"SA's BRICS partners, Russia and Saudi Arabia plan even more oil production cuts, a move that will result in even more pain for the SA economy. Gotta love that BRICS "game changer"!"

@Ribes_L said:

"Guys this is too much aowa ."

@NiniMthimkulu said:

"Retail already adjusting its prices. Groceries are already expensive, now prices are going to be ridiculously higher. Sibulaleni once"

@ruraldentistSAsaid:

"My thought is that if you live less than 20KM to work. You should be cycling to work and all employees with bicycles can clock in at 11am. The positive spinoffs from this will be endless. @Lesufi any plans to make GP cycling friendly? @TheGautrain parking for our bikes?"

Source: Briefly News