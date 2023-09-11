Zandie Khumalo is contemplating writing to President Cyril Ramaphosa to lower the fuel prices

The singer is feeling the heat after experiencing the fuel hike first-hand

The singer empathised with regular commuters after seeing how high petrol prices have gone

Zandie Khumalo is frustrated at the fuel hike and contemplates asking President Cyril Ramaphosa to lower the prices. Images: zandie_khumalo_gumede

Source: Instagram

Zandie Khumalo's recent trip to the fuel station left her in shock after her R300 wasn't able to afford her a decent amount of litres. The singer says she's contemplating writing a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa to lower the fuel prices.

Zandie says she almost fought with her petrol attendant, wondering how regular commuters manage to afford petrol amid the recent hikes.

Zandie contemplates writing to President Ramaphosa

In an Instagram post, Zandie Khumalo opened up about her recent incident that opened her eyes to the high fuel prices faced by South Africans.

The singer revealed that though she does not regularly leave the house unless it's short trips to crèche or the mall, she felt the pressure of the recent fuel hike:

"Those who go out every day, you are strong! I almost had a fight with the petrol attendant here saying it is not moving at all after R300."

Zandie says she is considering writing to President Cyril Ramaphosa after her incident:

"I would write to Ramaphosa and ask him to cut the price of fuel a little since you saw that he listens to me."

Zandie requests the courts to speed up Senzo Meyiwa trial

Earlier in July 2023, Zandie penned an open letter to President Ramaphosa asking him to instruct the courts to prioritise Senzo Meyiwa's trial.

The case has been dragging for close to 10 years with little to no developments but appears to moving at a steady pace seeing as now the murder weapon has been identified.

In her latest Instagram post, Zandie teased that she'd write to the president about the fuel hike seeing that now the Senzo Meyiwa case is not being derailed:

"You see that case is in court every day no more khekheleza."

Zandie and Kelly cleared in Senzo Meyiwa trial

Briefly News recently revealed updates on the Senzo Meyiwa trial, stating that Zandie and Kelly Khumalo were eliminated as suspects.

The sisters have been under public scrutiny all these years and although they maintained their innocence, it took Mzansi a long time to believe that they were indeed not guilty.

The publication also shared public reactions to the details of where Meyiwa was minutes before he was declared dead.

