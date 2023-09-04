The court has a full timeline related to the gun that was used to murder former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa

Security company SBV Services confirmed the firearm was stolen during a CIT robbery in 2013

The murder weapon, which was found on accused Mthobisi Prince Mncube, has also been linked to a taxi murder in Alexandra

PRETORIA - The story behind the gun used to kill Senzo Meyiwa is unravelling in full detail in the Pretoria High Court.

The gun that was used to kill Senzo Meyiwa was stolen from a security company during a CIT robbery in Johannesburg. Image: boonchai wedmakawand & Luke Walker

Source: Getty Images

The court heard testimony about how the 9mm Parabellum pistol found on accused Mthobisi Prince Mncube was stolen during a cash-in-transit robbery a year before Meyiwa was killed.

Meyiwa murder weapon stolen during Joburg CIT heist

CIT company SBV Services' legislative manager Peter Jacobus Smuts confirmed that the gun was stolen at a shopping centre in Rabie Ridge, Johannesburg, when the company's security guards were attacked and disarmed in 2013, Mail & Guardian reported.

Smuts said that the gun was reported stolen immediately after the CIT, but it was only in 2020, when the firearm was recovered from Mncube, that he called to write an affidavit verifying that it belonged to SBV.

The 9mm Parabellum has also been linked to a taxi murder case in Alexandra, SowetanLIVE reported.

Senzo Meyiwa’s brother accuses Longwe Twala of bringing firearm to Khumalo’s residence

In another story, Briefly News reported that Sifiso Mayiwa, the brother of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, reiterated what he believes happened in the Khumalo family home on 26 October 2014 in Vosloorus.

He told eNCA that Longwe Twala, the son of music producer Chicco Twala, was the one who brought the supposed murder weapon into Kelly Khumalo's family home.

He claims he received the information from a source directly involved in the botched robbery "cover-up" who gave him a heads-up:

“He pulled me to the side and said, ‘Son, all this talk about intruders entering the house is not true. It’s all for the media because Senzo was loved. What happened was Senzo was shot when Zandie and her boyfriend were fighting'.”

