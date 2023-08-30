An autopsy report by pathologist Dr Johannes Steenkamp indicates that Senzo Meyiwa was shot by a person who was taller than him

The report also sheds light on the manner in which he was shot, stating that it was at close range and from the front

Kelly Khumalo and Zandie Kbumalo-Gumede are no longer under people's radars as Mzansi continues to seek answers on who pulled the trigger

Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial is undergoing at the Pretoria High Court with pathologist Dr Johannes Steenkamp taking the stand.

New developments in Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial seemingly have Mzansi on Kelly and Zandie Khumalo's side. Image: @kellykhumaloza, zandie_khumalo_gumede

Senzo Meyiwa's killer was taller

According to The South African, an autopsy report read by Steenkamp in court on Wednesday, 30 August, indicates that Senzo Meyiwa was shot by a person who was taller.

He also debunked claims made by a previous witness who claimed that Senzo was shot from the back.

Steenkamp stated that Senzo Meyiwa was shot from the front and at close range. He also reportedly suffered internal bleeding around the most important organ, the heart.

An injury such as this, according to the pathologist, could cause instant death. In Senzo's case, it was revealed in court that he passed on minutes after he was shot.

Kelly and Zandie no longer under the radar

As Mzansi continues to piece together the puzzle, one thing's for certain, Kelly Khumalo and her sister Zandie Khumalo are no longer the people under everyone's radar.

They also gained the public's support after it was revealed in court that Senzo Meyiwa died within minutes.

"In this case, I do not think so because of the mechanism of death which I explained as possibly the blood loss… he probably would have survived seconds or minutes but definitely not hours."

Although some people are still on the fence, many are saying the sisters would not have known that Senzo had passed away.

Senzo's brother seemingly defends Kelly

Although Senzo's brother is sticking to his guns and debunked claims of a botched robbery, he also said Kelly Khumalo is not to blame.

He pointed his fingers at Longwe Twala, Zandie's boyfriend at the time. He also claimed that the five men accused of this murder are innocent and are used as scapegoats.

Kelly drove Senzo's car after his demise

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kelly Khumalo allegedly continued driving Senzo Meyiwa’s BMW X6 after his murder in 2014.

The late soccer star's childhood friend, Tumelo Madlala, said Kelly Khumalo wanted to use Meyiwa's car because it was her right as Senzo's baby mama.

