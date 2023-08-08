Kelly Khumalo reportedly continued using her then-boyfriend Senzo Meyiwa's car after he was murdered at her family home in Vosloorus

The shocking revelation was made by the late soccer star's childhood friend Tumelo Madlala who was also present on the day Senzo died

Madlala said Kelly Khumalo insisted on using Meyiwa's car saying it was her right because it belonged to her baby daddy

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Kelly Khumalo's name is in the media for all the wrong reasons again following Tumelo Madlala's revelation that the star insisted on using Senzo Meyiwa's car after he was shot and killed in her family home in Vosloorus in 2014.

Kelly Khumalo reportedly continued driving Senzo Meyiwa's car after he was killed. Image: @kellykhumaloza and Getty Images

Source: UGC

Kelly Khumalo allegedly kept driving Senzo Meyiwa's car after his death

Speaking during the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa trial at the Pretoria high court on Monday, Tumelo Madlala said the Empini singer continued driving the late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper's car after he died. Madlala, who was present on the fateful night, said the same vehicle was used to transport Senzo to the hospital.

According to the SowetanLIVE, Meyiwa's childhood friend Tumelo Madlala who had visited the late star together with Mthokozisi Thwala told the court that the police tried to stop Kelly from using Sezo's car but she insisted.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Senzo Meyiwa's mother allegedly angered by Kelly Khumalo using her son's car

Madlala also added that Senzo Meyiwa's mother Nombifuthi Meyiwa was breathing fire after hearing that her son's girlfriend Kelly Khumalo was still using the car. Meyiwa's mother reportedly asked him why he was allowing that to happen and he explained that Kelly was adamant about using her baby daddy's BMW X6.

"I remember very well, the first thing she asked me was how do we travel in her son’s car when he is no more. I told her the police told Kelly that she shouldn’t use the car but she insisted that the car belongs to the father of her child."

Kelly Khumalo drops video thanking supporters amid Senzo Meyiwa trial: “God is going to show up”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo recently took to Instagram to express her gratitude towards her fans for their unwavering support amidst the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa trial.

In the video, the singer appeared to be in high spirits despite the social media backlash she has been facing due to testimonies surrounding the fateful day of Senzo's death.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News