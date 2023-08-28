Senzo Meyiwa's brother is sticking to his guns about the Bafana Bafana soccer star's murder

Sifiso Meyiwa has insisted that the five men on trial had nothing to do with Senzo's death

Meyiwa's brother has accused the police of using the accused to cover for the real murderers

PRETORIA - Senzo Meyiwa's brother Sifiso is confident that the wrong people are being prosecuted for the soccer star's murder and has not been shy about letting Mzansi know.

Sifiso Meyiwa, brother to slain Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, insisted that the five accused of murder are innocent. Image: OJ Koloti & Anesh Debiky

Source: Getty Images

Sifiso Meyiwa has long disputed claims that the former Bafana Bafana captain was killed in a botched robbery at the Khumalo family home in 2014.

Sifiso Meyiwa believes accused are being scapegoated

Sifiso claimed that the five men charged with murdering Meyiwa were innocent and had nothing to do with his brother's death.

According to eNCA, Sifiso insisted that the police were using the accused to cover for the people who ended Meyiwa's life.

Sifiso claimed:

"We are here because [investigating officer] Brigadier Bongani Gininda is behind this. He arrested them because he stole the statement. They were promised money. The families can tell you."

Sifiso Meyiwa's beliefs cause tension

Meyiwa's brother's steadfast belief that the wrong people are on trial led to a blowout between himself and lawyer Gerrie Nel.

Sifiso said that Nel kept claiming the accused were involved, leading him to cut ties with the lawyer.

The Senzp Meyiwas murder trial is expected to continue in the Pretoria High Court on Monday, 28 August, SABC News reported.

Mzani fed up with Senzo Meyiwa trial rollercoaster

Below are some comments:

@kellymaloka_ said:

"This case makes me sick."

@Sphe____ questioned:

"Will this case ever be resolved nje?"

@joseph_lebona accused:

"He must give the Police information asap. He knew who killed his brother but decided to turn a blind eye and fail to approach the Police."

Senzo Meyiwa's brother points finger at Longwe Twala

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Sifiso Meyiwa has reiterated what he believes happened in the Khumalo family home on 26 October 2014 in Vosloorus.

He told the eNCA that Longwe Twala, the son of music producer Chicco Twala, was the one who brought the murder weapon into Kelly Khumalo's family home. He claims he received the information from a source directly involved in the botched robbery "cover-up" who gave him a heads-up:

“He pulled me to the side and said, ‘Son, all this talk about intruders entering the house is not true. It’s all for the media because Senzo was loved. What happened was Senzo was shot when Zandie and her boyfriend were fighting'.”

