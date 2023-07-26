The second witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial testified that he saw a man looking over the fence at Kelly Khumalo's mother's house

The witness said he could see the Khumalo house from his bedroom window and heard a commotion in the house

South Africans are unhappy with the progress of the trial and feel it should have been concluded a long time ago

PRETORIA - The second go at the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial revealed more details about the night the Orlando Pirates soccer star was murdered.

Neighbour testifies that he saw a man peaking over a fence at Kelly Khumalo's mother's house. Image: Phill Magakoe

Meyiwa was shot and killed at his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo's mother's house in Voslosrus in 2014.

Second state witness testifies about what he saw the night Senzo Meyiwa was killed

On Tuesday, 25 July, the state called another witness, Khaya Ngcatshe, a neighbour of the Khumalos took to the stand.

According to SowetanLIVE, Ngactshe testified that he witnessed a man looking over the fence that night Meyiwa was killed.

The state witness testified that he had a view of the Khumalo's house from his bedroom window. He said from his bedroom, and he could see a man wearing a white t-shirt standing in the Khumalo's kitchen.

After seeing the man and hearing the commotion in the Khumalo house, Ngcatshe said he and his father went to the kitchen and saw a man jump into their yard from the Khumalos.

He said they were both shocked and wondered what was happening because it was after 7pm.

When we saw him, we were shocked and wondered who he was and what he was doing there. This was after 7pm,” said Ngcatshe.

He explained that the man who jumped over into their yard explained that he was not an intruder.

Judge asks where the neighbours were when Senzo Meyiwa was shot

Ngactshe's testimony comes after presiding Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng questioned Zandle Khumalo's statement about the two intruders in the house.

News24 reported that Mokgoatlheng asked Khumalo why neighbours didn't see the alleged intruders running out of the house after the murder.

"Let me get this, no one in the area saw the robbers running away from the house? This is strange, especially in a township where there are always gossipers," Mokgoatlheng said.

Khumalo responded and said she had no idea what the neighbours saw, but she knew that the police took statements from the neighbours.

South Africans weigh in on the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

@Wellyg13 said:

"This case is not gonna be an easy one to crack, but still hopeful that perpetrators will pay for the inhuman, selfish and brutal act."

@tshinan49527308 said:

"If justice in South Africa is fair, this trial should have been closed long ago."

@Theo_1official said:

"The state witness is lying. Things are not going according to the script. Khaya is lying #SenzoMeyiwa"

@The1Gaffer said:

"In this case, it's unfortunate that the State is so determined to prove its case against the 5 accused, to the point that they're protecting a potential suspect who is currently its witness #SenzoMeyiwa #SenzoMeyiwaTrial"

Kelly Khumalo trends as fans ask why she will not testify in Senzo Meyiwa’s murder trial

Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Khumalo has landed on the Mzansi Twitter trends again. The controversial star made headlines following reports that the state will not call her to testify in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Mzansi recently hoped that murdered Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa would get justice after a new judge was assigned to the case.

Zandile Khumalo was among the people in the house, was the first to take to the stand, and the singer has been making headlines.

