Zandile Khumalo is sticking by her story about how Senzo Meyiwa was murdered

After the defence claimed that an intruder did not kill the Bafana Bafana soccer star, Kumalo challenged them to prove it

The singer and dancer insisted that there was no conspiracy to cover up what happened to Meyiwa

PRETORIA - Zandile Khumalo could not be shaken from her version of events on the night Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was tragically gunned down.

Zandi Khumalo has stuck by her story that intruders gunned Senzo Meyiwa down. Image: @zandile_Khumalo_gumede/Instagram & Lefty Shivambu/Getty Images

Zandile Khumalo sticks to version of events

During gruelling cross-examination from the defence on Tuesday, 25 July, Khumalo stuck to her guns. The singer and dancer insisted that the soccer star was killed by one of the two intruders who broke into her mother's Vosloorus house.

The defence lawyers have put for the argument that one of the occupants of the house shot and killed Meyiwa.

A lawyer for one of the accused, Advocate Zandile Mshololo revealed on Monday that eight people that were in the house when Meyiwa was shot remain suspects in his death, News24 reported.

Zandile Khumalo challenges defence to prove intruders didn't kill Senzo Meyiwa

However, during her re-examination by state advocate George Baloyi, Khumalo challenged the defence to provide proof that their claims were true.

Khumalo insisted that she had nothing to gain from protecting her ex-boyfriend Longwe Twala and that there wasn't a plan to cover up what happened to Meyiwa, The Citizen reported.

Khumalo said:

“No one among us killed Senzo, there were intruders who came into the house. And also, if they believe that, I like that they must come with the proof to show that there were no intruders on that day.”

