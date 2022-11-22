The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial remains one of the longest trials in the history of South African courts. The former Bafana Bafana captain was gunned down at his baby mama and girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s house in Vosloorus on 26 October 2014.

Years later, the state has been going back and forth, trying to uncover what really took place on the fateful day that Means lost one of the most talented football players.

Various accounts of what took place have been given, but the case remains unresolved. Sisters Kelly and Zandie Khumalo are believed to know what happened that night. The singers gave rather contradictory statements during separate tell-all interviews with eNCA.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the accounts that have been given by those who were in the house on the night of Senzo Meyiwa’s death

1. Senzo Meyiwa died during a botched robbery

One of the most popular stories in the murder trial is that the soccer star died during a robbery that went wrong. This report led the police to arrest the famous five suspects Sifisokuhle Ntuli, Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Ncube, and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa who are currently facing charges in connection with Meyiwa’s death.

According to The Citizen, the five accused who are still on trial pleaded not guilty to the charges.

2. Senzo died during a scuffle between Zandie Khumalo and then-boyfriend Longwe Twala

Longwe Twala’s name has been thrown in the mix a few times, and many South Africans believe he was the one who pulled the trigger, but his legendary father pulled a few strings to cover the murder up. EWN reports that Advocate Zandile Mshololo brought up this narrative while grilling Meyiwa's best friend, Tumelo Madlala.

Mshololo said Mlungisi Hlophe revealed this account to her, claiming that Madlala was the one who said it soon after Meyiwa's death.

However, Tumelo debunked the reports and stuck to the story that his friend died when the five accused tried to rob them.

3. Senzo Meyiwa was allegedly killed by Longwe Twala

Another narrative that made round on social media is that the former Bafana Bafana captain was killed by Longwe Twala after discovering that he was having an affair with Zandie Khumalo, who was Longwe's girlfriend at the time.

The narrative was spread by controversial media personality Nota Baloyi who also alleged that he has tangible proof that Kelly killed Senzo. He tweeted:

"Zandie & Kelly were having threesomes with Senzo with Mthokozisi playing lookout. When Longwe found out that his girlfriend & her sister were both using him as well as his music producer father to advance their careers while fulfilling Senzo's fantasies, all hell broke loose!"

4. Zandie Khumalo claims Senzo died in her arms

Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandile Khumalo is a key player in the Meyiwa case. Not only because the singer was in the house the night her sister's boyfriend was gunned down but also because of reports that she was sleeping with him.

The Khumalos, who have maintained their innocence in the case despite persecution from the public, caused a buzz when they shared their sides of the story with the media. According toTimesLIVE, Zandie said Senzo was gunned down by the gunmen, and she was with him on the way to the hospital, putting pressure on the wound. She said:

"I was the one sitting with Senzo at the back [of the car] putting pressure on the wound leading to the hospital. Even on our way to the hospital I could feel him getting cold from his feet."

Social media users trying to keep up with the different versions of the story are confused as everyone claims Senzo died in their arms.

@DodyGwala said:

"Remember, he died in the house, then died in the car, then again died hospital, so the Math adds up.."

5. Witness claims Kelly Khumalo pulled the trigger and killed Senzo Meyiwa

The infamous advocate Teffo had the country's attention when he claimed that he had a witness who saw everything that went down that fateful night. The witness claimed that they saw the 'Empini' singer pull the trigger, killing the national goalkeeper.

Khumalo laughed off the reports saying she was ready to take a stand in court. Speaking to Kaya FM, the mother of two said:

“When the time is right, and when God allows, then they will hear my voice. So, whatever noise that they are making has absolutely nothing to do with me."

6. Chicco Twala claims his son Longwe and Kelly Khumalo knows the truth

Music legend Chicco Twala is believed to be one of the many who played a pivotal role in ensuring that the people in the house on the night were never arrested.

Reports in the media suggest that Kelly and Longwe Twala called Chicco Twala soon after the incident instead of calling the police.

Speaking during an interview with Newzroom Africa in May 2022, the music producer said the people who were in the house knew who killed Senzo Meyiwa. He said:

"My son, Kelly Khumalo, and the others who were present know the truth. Someone cannot be shot in their presence, and they are all silent about it. They know who killed Senzo; my son knows, Kelly knows, and everyone else who was there knows."

7. Kelly Khumalo claims the law has let her down

Kelly Khumalo has maintained her innocence in the Senzo murder case despite the world calling for her immediate arrest.

Speaking to eNCA in an exclusive interview, Kelly said the justice system had let her down because the SAPS has done nothing tangible to ensure justice is served years after Meyiwa's murder. She added:

“We have a problem in our country. This is not just about Kelly Khumalo as the musician, but this is about an individual in the pits and darkest place who find themselves losing a loved one and justice is not served."

