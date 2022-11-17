Defence lawyer Advocate Zandile Mshololo continued with the cross-examination of witness, Tumelo Madlala

She exposed the holes in Senzo Meyiwa’s long-time friend’s testimony related to the bullet that struck the soccer star

Madlala said he did not know who killed his best friend since he ran into the bedroom when he heard the gunshot

PRETORIA – Senzo Meyiwa’s long-time friend, Tumelo Madlala’s testimony was subjected to more scrutiny as his cross-examination continued at the North Gauteng High Court on Thursday, 17 November.

Defence lawyer Advocate Zandile Mshololo questioned why the intruder, who was allegedly behind Meyiwa when he was shot, did not get hit by the same bullet. Madlala said the soccer star was fighting with the second intruder in the kitchen while another stood behind him during the incident.

Mshololo said post-mortem results show that Meyiwa was killed by a bullet that entered the front of his chest and exited the back. Madlala said he did not know who killed his best friend since he ran into the bedroom when he heard the gunshot.

The state witness added that he did not know where the shot came from, SowetanLIVE reported. Mshololo is representing the fifth man accused of Meyiwa’s murder Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Mthokoziseni Maphisa are also facing charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

State advocate George Baloyi also objected to Mshololo’s questioning about the gunshot wound and said it created the impression that the first shot killed Meyiwa. According to City Press, the lawyer representing four of the five accused plans to lodge an application to review the court proceedings.

Here’s what social media have to say about the trial:

@Tsei_Tsei said:

“But the neighbour heard the gunshot. Tumelo, who was IN the house, doesn’t know how many shots were fired. Wow.”

@NkosanaDM74 commented:

“Tumelo Madlala is bringing in new evidence, which will contradict his testimony. The truth has a funny way of coming out.”

@poeletjom added:

“Tumelo thinks he is smart. This attitude might backfire on him. He must be careful.”

