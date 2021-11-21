While this week's severe storms have caused chaos across Gauteng, some peeps are appreciating the wonderful phenomenon that the bad weather brings

A picture of one seriously beautiful marble mosque and the rainbow above it has peeps enthralled

Mzansi headed online to share their own snaps of the wonderfully colourful rainbow that made the bad weather all worth it

South Africans are sharing some picturesque moments following this weekend's severe thunderstorms. It's not all bad news as many peeps headed online to share snaps of the rainbows they spotted once the weather had finally calmed down.

South Africans are sharing some picturesque moments following this weekend's severe thunderstorms. Images: @Megan51993466/Twitter, @tWeatherSA/Twitter, @Thabang18915640/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Heading online, @tWeatherSA started the social media thread after sharing a snap of one very awe-inspiring Johannesburg rainbow.

The natural wonder shone like a gift from Allah over a stunning white marble mosque.

"BEAUTIFUL SHOT OF RAINBOW OVER MOSQUE IN JOBURG FOLLOWING SATURDAY’S SEVERE STORM," they passionately captioned the post.

The beautiful picture prompted more Gauteng residents to share a few pictures of the pretty weather. While some got a good look at the rainbow for themselves, others weren't so lucky and simply appreciate the clouds.

Check out some of the awesome snaps below:

@slam9370's rainbow was in Ferndale, Randburg. It certainly added a necessary bit of charm to the quiet neighbourhood street:

@abidmalik78675's rainbow shone just as you entered Katlehong. The colourful masterpiece kissed the sky and all the surrounding trees:

@Megan51993466 simply marvelled at the striking clouds the rains had brought. The sun peaked through the cheeky floating cotton:

@Thabang18915640 was at an EFF rally when the rainbow appeared. He's thoroughly convinced his favourite party had something to do with the wonderful weather:

2 dead, 10 injured after lightning strikes soccer field in Mpumalanga

In more weather news, Briefly News previously reported that a tragic turn of events left two people dead and a further 10 injured following a lightning storm.

A bolt of lightning struck a soccer field, when ER24 emergency services attended to the scene they found two men lying under a tree and another ten scattered on the field according to SABC.

Two young men who were believed to be 18-years-old were pronounced dead on the scene according to News24.

The other ten people, both men and women suffered injuries that ranged from mild to serious.

