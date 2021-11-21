2 dead, 10 injured after lightning strikes soccer field in Mpumalanga

Two people were killed by a bolt of lightning that struck a football field in Mpumalanga

An additional ten men and women were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment

ER24 medics attended to the scene and found 2 men under a tree and a further ten people strewn across the field

A tragic turn of events left two people dead and a further 10 injured following a lightning storm.

A bolt of lightning struck a soccer field, when ER24 emergency services attended to the scene they found two men lying under a tree and another ten scattered on the field according to SABC.

A freak bolt of lightning left two dead and ten injured. Photo credit: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Two young men who were believed to be 18-years-old were pronounced dead on the scene according to News24.

The other ten people, both men and women suffered injuries that ranged from mild to serious.

Groom injured, 17 others declared dead as lightning strike hits wedding party

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a Bangladesh wedding party have been hit by severe lightning strikes. The guests were on board a boat headed for the bride's house when weather conditions become more serious killing at least 17 party guests and injuring the groom.

Authorities say the bride was not on board, Dispatch Live reports.

Wedding guests were dismounting the boat and on their way to the bride's home when the lightning struck.

Bangladesh is no stranger to killer lightning as more than 200 people were killed in 2016, 82 of those in a single day, due to the bad weather.

The BBC reports that deforestation may be contributing to the severity of strikes as disappearing trees would once have easily conducted the bolts of lightning.

2 die from lightning strikes in different parts of KZN amid heavy floods

Earlier, Briefly News reported that at least two people are reported to have been killed amid inclement weather conditions affecting KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). The incidents happened in different parts of the province.

A 10-year-old boy died on the way to school in Ofafa close to Ixopo, while in Gobhogobho, an area outside KwaMashu in the north of Durban, a 45-year-old man succumbed after he was struck down at his home.

Source: Briefly.co.za