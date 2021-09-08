The KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) department said lighting strikes in different parts of the province claimed the lives of two

A 10-year-old boy was struck near his school in Ofafa, close to Ixopo, while a 45-year-old man was killed in Gobhogobho outside KwaMashu, north of Durban

Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka said mop-up operations are in progress in all storm-affected areas, including Durban and La Mercy

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

At least two people are reported to have been killed amid inclement weather conditions affecting KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). The incidents happened on Monday in different parts of the province.

A 10-year-old boy died on the way to school in Ofafa close to Ixopo, while in Gobhogobho, an area outside KwaMashu in the north of Durban, a 45-year-old man succumbed after he was struck down at his home.

At least two people are reported to have been killed amid inclement weather conditions affecting KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). Image: Christoph Schmidt/ Picture Alliance.

Source: Getty Images

The KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) department confirmed the incidents and said mop-up operations are in progress in all storm-affected areas, according to a TimesLIVE report.

“The reports indicate the learner was part of a group which was making its way to school at Lufafa Primary School when the incident occurred," said the department MEC Sipho Hlomuka.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“The second incident, which occurred in the Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma local municipality, saw a man killed during a lightning strike at his home.

“Yesterday, disaster management teams responded to incidents in Durban and La Mercy [among others]. In KwaDukuza, a house collapsed following the heavy rains in the area."

Municipalities, residents urged to maintain drainage systems

Per News24, Hlomuka has implored municipalities to work towards ensuring that stormwater drainage systems are maintained consistently.

This is to limit the risk of the build-up of water. He also urged residents to appropriately dispose of any litter.

“The assessment shows that the failure to properly dispose of litter by residents contributes to clogging stormwater drainage systems,” added Hlomuka.

Groom injured, 17 declared dead as lightning strike hits wedding party

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a Bangladesh wedding party was hit by severe lightning strikes, killing at least 17 party guests and injuring the groom, who was on board a boat headed for the bride's house.

Authorities said the bride was not on board, per a DispatchLive report. Wedding guests were dismounting the boat and on their way to the bride's home when the lightning struck.

Bangladesh is no stranger to killer lightning as more than 200 people were killed in 2016, 82 of those in a single day, due to the bad weather.

Source: Briefly.co.za