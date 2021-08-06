Groom Injured, 17 Others Declared Dead As Lightning Strike Hits Wedding Party

A Bangladesh groom and his wedding party have been severely injured in lightning strikes that took place in the region

According to reports, at least 17 have been declared dead

The region is no stranger to severe weather conditions but some experts believe deforestation may be contributing to the more frequent storms

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A Bangladesh wedding party have been hit by severe lightning strikes. The guests were on board a boat headed for the bride's house when weather conditions become more serious killing at least 17 party guests and injuring the groom.

A Bangladesh groom has been injured and at least 17 others killed in severe lightning strikes. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Authorities say the bride was not on board, Dispatch Live reports.

Wedding guests were dismounting the boat and on their way to the bride's home when the lightning struck.

Bangladesh is no stranger to killer lightning as more than 200 people were killed in 2016, 82 of those in a single day, due to the bad weather.

The BBC reports that deforestation may be contributing to the severity of strikes as disappearing trees would once have easily conducted the bolts of lightning.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Freeze frame: South Africans react to photos of heavy snowfall in Eastern Cape

In more strange weather news, Briefly News previously reported that while temperatures have dropped in South Africa due to another cold front, the Eastern Cape province is experiencing below-zero temperatures that have resulted in snowfall in parts of the province.

Snow Report previously warned that snowfall would start on Tuesday in parts of South Africa, Lesotho and Nambia. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) stated cold temperatures are expected to last the coming weekend, according to a report by News24.

"The cold temperatures will be due to a succession of cold fronts that are expected to sweep across the southern half of the country," the SAWS said.

While other parts of South Africa have had snowfall since Tuesday, people took to Twitter to share images of fresh snowfall in the Eastern Cape.

One user compared to Eastern Cape to Russia because of the freezing cold conditions.

Alluding to the cold weather, another Twitter user joked that people should avoid getting pregnant because baby showers are expensive.

@kingSnezzo said:

"Dear Eastern Cape people, please ningamithisani iduru baby shower."

Some roads in the province have been closed for safety reasons because of the icy conditions.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za