A security guard identified as Tebza was embarrassed by a BMW driver at a Kempton Park dealership for asking a routine security question

Car enthusiast group Glen on Cars drove in a convoy to the dealership to show solidarity, handing Tebza over cash contributions

The act of kindness went viral, with South Africans praising the community's response to the wealthy driver's behaviour

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A security guard at a BMW dealership in Kempton Park became the unlikely centre of a nationwide conversation after a video of him being berated by a driver went viral on 17 July 2026. The clip, shared widely on TikTok, shows a BMW driver insulting the guard, identified only as Tebza, after asking questions as part of routine security procedure.

A BMW driver's disrespect for a security guard went viral. Image: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

The driver snapped at him, and the guard remained calm and composed throughout the exchange. The internet did not take kindly to the driver's attitude. Hundreds of comments poured in, calling the behaviour arrogant and dismissive of a man simply doing his job.

Glen on Cars supports Joburg security guard

Car enthusiast group Glen on Cars organised a convoy of BMW, Audi and Volkswagen Golf owners to drive out to the Kempton Park dealership in a show of solidarity. The group filmed themselves meeting Tebza, counting out cash contributions on camera, and presenting him with what viewers confirmed was around R31,000 in total. By all accounts, Tebza left the encounter in high spirits. Watch the viral clip and the community's response:

Mzansi applauds donations for guard

South Africans flooded the comment sections with their feelings about both the incident and the heartwarming response. The story resonated far beyond car circles, tapping into a broader frustration many South Africans hold about how low-wage workers are treated by those with wealth. Read the comments below:

@nkuli_Mkhwanazi said:

"God is no fool Look at God being God 👌"

@DEE💕 wrote:

"The power of social media is unmatched 🥹"

@ADVANCED MEDICINE commented:

"The guy was doing his job for heaven's sake, but they decided to embarrass him. God is watching 🤣"

@🤍Lulu said:

"Poor Malume was just doing his job 💔😔"

@KABIYASE wrote:

"School is more important than money"

@Behold shared:

"Sometimes people would think they are disrespecting not knowing they are elevating you. Thank you Glen on cars"

@Nomsa Kerrs added:

"Me waiting patiently for karma"

Other Briefly News stories about security guards

South African music legend PJ Powers inadvertently left her car door wide open at Fourways Mall, leading to a heartwarming encounter with security guard Hector.

A Magma Security guard who garnered national admiration for his selfless act of kindness in KwaZulu-Natal, assisting two stranded motorists with a flat tyre.

Details about an incident involving two six-year-olds left stranded due to their mother's negligence until a local security guard stepped in and moved Mzansi.

Source: Briefly News