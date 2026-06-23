Music legend PJ Powers accidentally left her car door wide open at Fourways Mall in Sandton on Saturday, 21 June 2026

Security guard Hector from Fidelity Guards waited patiently beside her car and made sure her expensive Ray-Ban sunglasses were still on the seat

South Africans flooded the comments with jokes about old age while sharing their own stories of honest Fourways Mall staff

A picture of PJ Powers and security guard, Hector. Images: PJ Powers

Source: Facebook

Mzansi music icon PJ Powers got a lesson in grace from a Fourways Mall security guard on Saturday after she left her car door wide open in Sandton. Guard Hector from Fidelity Guards stood by her vehicle and made sure everything was safe until she returned.

PJ Powers shared the story on Facebook on 22 June 2026, admitting she had rushed out of her car at the mall without a second thought. She had no idea the door was hanging wide open behind her the whole time.

Hector waited and asked her to check everything

When she came back, Hector was standing there with a big smile on his face. He asked her to go through the car carefully before leaving. Her pricey Ray-Ban sunglasses were sitting right where she had left them.

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PJ Powers was so moved that she went straight to Facebook to tell the story. She called on Fourways Mall management and Fidelity Guards to personally thank Hector. She also asked the company to consider rewarding him for going beyond his duties.

She said that in a country where honesty is rare, a man like Hector deserves to be seen. The post struck a deep chord with South Africans almost immediately.

The jokes about old age came fast and thick in the comments. Many could not understand how anyone could walk away from a car with the door fully open. But the laughter quickly gave way to something warmer.

People started sharing their own stories of honest Fourways Mall staff. One person said a guard once reached into his own pocket to lend them R10 for parking. Another shared how a cleaner returned their phone while still mopping the floors nearby.

For PJ Powers, this was never just about a forgotten car door. It was about reminding Mzansi that good people still exist and that they deserve their flowers.

See the post below:

More beautiful moments involving security guards

Two six-year-old learners were left stranded for over five hours at Hayfields Primary School after their mother did not show up.

A Magma Security guard won hearts across South Africa after stopping to help two stranded motorists with a flat tyre near the Cato Ridge offramp in KwaZulu-Natal on 23 May 2026.

Popular content creator Big Man KG surprised a security guard he had previously met with even more monetary gifts.

Source: Briefly News