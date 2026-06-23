A 14-year-old boy who BI Phakathi previously helped was found two days later back in the same spot, digging through scrap metal and garbage

A visit to his home showed his living conditions that left even the people filming at a loss for words

South Africans wanted to help, with many asking how they could donate to get the family into safe housing

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A young boy and his family living in a dilapidated home. Images: @biphakathi1

Source: TikTok

As previously reported by Briefly News, BI Phakathi first met a 14-year-old boy on 12 June 2026 who was trying to sell a scrap tyre just to afford a loaf of bread. The philanthropist gave him money for food, and the moment went viral across South Africa. But the story did not end there.

TikToker @biphakathi1 posted a follow-up video on 20 June 2026 showing what happened when they went back to the same spot two days later. The boy was there again, digging through scrap metal and rubbish. He was looking for anything he could sell at a recycling facility for a few rands. The 15-year-old told them he does not attend a regular school but goes to a trade school where he picks up practical skills.

He then asked if they wanted to see where he lived, and nothing could have prepared them for what they found.

What the team found when they visited his home

The building the boy calls home has no roof. There is no proper furniture, no running water, no electricity. His mother, Elizabeth, was there with a newborn baby, and the family has nothing close to the basic necessities most households have.

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The boy shared that for nine years he lived in an orphanage. After that, he spent years homeless on his own. He was ten years old when he started digging through rubbish to survive.

The team gave the family what they could on the day and have since set up a donation link to raise enough money to move them into safe housing with a roof, running water, and electricity, so the boy can finally focus on just being a teenager.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

People saddened by teen's living conditions

South Africans were deeply moved and shared their feelings and wishes to help on the TikTok page:

@leentji wrote:

"I wish I could help them."

@shaylinshadowgaming said:

"Brother, I pray God blesses you abundantly for all the good you do 🙏 Our country needs more people like you."

@lea_leia3 wrote:

"Wish I had the money, I would adopt him straight up."

@lana86341 said:

"Can we donate so the house can be fixed."

@thereal_rip wrote:

"If I could give money, I genuinely would."

@nicolenikz6 said:

"From where are they? I'd like to donate clothes or things for the baby girl please."

A young boy trying to sell a tyre for money. Images: @biphakathi1

Source: TikTok

More South Africans helping those in need

Source: Briefly News