Gareth Cliff joined other public figures to support DJ Warras’ three sons following the DJ's tragic passing

A fundraising campaign was launched, and Gareth Cliff explained how the donations would be used

While many praised the effort to support the children, others questioned why wealthy individuals were asking the public to donate

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Gareth Cliff and friends launched a fundraising campaign for DJ Warras' kids. Image: ministerNSN/X, grcliff/Instagram

Source: UGC

Renowned broadcaster Gareth Cliff teamed up with other individuals to take care of the late TV and radio personality DJ Warras’ three sons.

DJ Warras died on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, after being shot in Johannesburg. His tragic death raised questions regarding the upkeep of his three sons, and now Gareth Cliff and others have come together to secure the future of the late DJ’s children.

How are Gareth Cliff and others helping DJ Warras' children?

On Tuesday, 23 December 2025, hours after DJ Warras’ funeral service, a social media user with the handle @ThisIsColbert reshared a video featuring Rob Hersorv, Gareth Cliff, Mmusi Maimane, Renaldo Gouws and Siv Ngesi, among others, appealing for donations on behalf of DJ Warras’ children.

The individuals urged South Africans to donate to a Buck-a-Buddy initiative named the Hold the Line for DJ Warras, which aims to support his three sons by setting up the Stock Trust Fund.

“I'm often asked how can each of us individually make a difference? Well, perhaps this is one of the ways that you can. We're going to be setting up a trust for Warrick's children. And if you would like to make a contribution to that, however big or small, so if you'd like to hold the line with us, we would be most grateful. Thank you,” Gareth Cliff said in the video.

The fundraising campaign aims to raise R1 million and has raised over R100,000 by the time of publication. Interested individuals can contribute to the Hold the Line for DJ Warras initiative by clicking here.

Watch the video below:

How social media reacted to DJ Warras' friends' fundraiser

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some applauded the initiative, others were critical of the people spearheading it.

Here are some of the comments:

@WestOracleMedia said:

“This is how you know someone truly cared about a person 🌸 They think beyond the memorial and funeral services.”

@AyandaMbatha4 shared:

“This is a great initiative, and hopefully it will gain support.”

@happyda65726413 highlighted:

“You can dislike what these guys stand for, but regardless of political affiliation, helping kids in this manner is a great deed.”

@blaqcharmer said:

“Just for Warras, I will do my side of the donation, good initiative.”

@Magnesium161962 argued:

“I'm sure Rob will be donating a large amount of money. He won't do it on Backabuddy but behind the scenes. If any of you respected Warras, you should donate in his memory. The page was put up for others to participate in supporting his kids. I'm disgusted by some comments.”

@Bra_Lopz asked:

“Is Rob not a billionaire?”

Mzansi reacted to a fundraiser for DJ Warras' children. Image: DJ Warras

Source: Twitter

Musa Khawula dragged over insensitive DJ Warras post

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Musa Khawula was criticised following an insensitive post regarding the late DJ Warras.

While the nation was in mourning, Musa Khawula sparked a firestorm by delivering a harsh and unfiltered "farewell" to the media personality, leading many to scrutinise his apparent personal animosity toward the DJ.

Source: Briefly News