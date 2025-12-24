Controversial blogger Musa Khawula has found himself in the crosshairs of public outrage following an insensitive post regarding the late DJ Warras

While the nation was in mourning, Khawula sparked a firestorm by delivering a harsh and unfiltered "farewell" to the media personality, leading many to scrutinise his apparent personal animosity toward the DJ

Social media users expressed deep-seated "disgust" at Khawula’s remarks, slamming the blogger for his perceived lack of empathy toward DJ Warras’ grieving family

Musa Khawula is once again at the centre of a social media firestorm, this time for breaking the unwritten rules of funeral decorum with a harsh remark aimed at the late DJ Warras.

The mourning period for Warras was marred by a bitter online feud, as the blogger faced a massive public backlash for what many have described as a 'cold-blooded' and 'disrespectful' response to the star’s passing.

On the day of the late DJ's funeral on 23 December 2025, Khawula shared a photo of his coffin on Twitter (X), which was surrounded by male family members and associates ahead of Warras' cremation, wearing suits and traditional Zulu headbands called Umqhele.

However, it was his caption that sent online users spiralling due to its harsh and insensitive tone.

"Some people can just go, not rest well or in peace either. Just go, Warras, it's ok."

While the context regarding Musa Khawula's feelings towards DJ Warras is unclear, his post follows a wave of criticism about the late DJ's past.

Warras' strong and unapologetic opinions made him a polarised figure in the entertainment space and on social media.

Previously, his friend, Langa Mavuso, came to his defence after more online users began questioning the former Live Amp presenter's character and whether or not he was a good person.

Reacting to Khawula's harsh remarks, the comment section erupted with mixed reactions towards the blogger's post.

Social media weighs in on Musa Khawula's remark

Online users were outraged and condemned Musa Khawula for his harsh message. Read some of their comments below.

cutiie_sniggles said:

"You should’ve kept quiet. It’s okay not to post anything."

kea_lebo_S wrote:

"Have a heart, Musa."

Linda131781750 called out Musa Khawula:

"You are so vile!"

T_Blxyze added:

"No wonder they always moer you wena. You're full of nonsense."

itsKhutsoR94 posted:

"Musa, this is so insensitive and inhuman, please take this down, I beg you."

BeautifulBucs35 slammed Musa Khawula:

"You’re such a bad person, man. To think some people were feeling bad for you that time you were locked up, even tried to scam the masses by sealing those cheap t-shirts."

Meanwhile, others were more concerned about what could have led to Musa saying such vile things about Warras, seemingly fishing for juicy details.

EMKEM_Mike asked:

"What do you know that we don't know?"

masondoma was curious:

"Spill the tea, beans or milk. Whatever it is, just come out with it."

Bigheartedbadg also asked:

"What did Warras do?"

While many were shocked by Musa Khawula’s lack of decorum, a segment of the online community echoed his sentiments, pointing to DJ Warras' history of polarising remarks about women.

These supporters argued that the late broadcaster's "unfiltered" and sometimes derogatory commentary, most recently directed at Rachel Kolisi, had alienated a portion of his audience who found it difficult to separate his professional legacy from his controversial personal views.

