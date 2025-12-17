Langa Mavuso fiercely defended DJ Warras' legacy from critics who began questioning his character shortly after his tragic death

While social media remains polarised over the DJ's public image, Mavuso offered a deeply personal counter-narrative, testifying that Warras was a "very good man"

As the nation reels from the brutality of his murder, a growing number of online users have sparked a debate, scrutinising the true nature of the man known as the "Shady Lurker"

As South Africa grapples with the violent loss of DJ Warras, a bitter digital divide emerged, forcing close friends like Langa Mavuso to step forward and shield the late entertainer’s reputation from a wave of criticism.

The former Live Amp presenter was brutally murdered in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, leaving many to question and worry about the state of crime in South Africa.

Beyond his career in entertainment, DJ Warras was widely recognised as a loving father and a fearless social activist who used his platform to champion the future of South Africa by relentlessly calling out the country's rising tides of crime and corruption.

As the investigation into his murder resumes, his character came into question after an online user criticised his past controversies, arguing that his legacy was too complicated to be celebrated without scrutiny.

Singer Langa Mavuso was shattered after learning about the DJ's murder, expressing sympathy for his loved ones and describing Warras as "a good man."

"My heart breaks for Warras’ family. He was a good man who stood for the good of this country. Someone we could count on. This country has a serious problem."

This statement was immediately challenged by another user with the handle @therichrakgadi, who questioned whether, indeed, Warras was a good man.

Despite his carefree nature, the DJ has faced his fair share of controversy for his statements and political stances.

Unmoved by the scepticism, Mavuso stood his ground, offering a poignant and personal account of his own relationship with the late DJ to illustrate the man he truly knew.

"A very good man to me and my family. He was my neighbour who was very warm and kind. He was also very integral in my darkest hour when my mom was kidnapped and hijacked for nine hours in 2024, when no one else would help. Perhaps you don’t agree; however, in my experience, he was."

By sharing his mother's horrific ordeal, Mavuso highlighted a side of Warras that the public rarely saw: a man of action and compassion who stepped up for his friends when it mattered most.

The Sunday Blues singer showed that while Warras may have been a polarising figure online, he was a pillar of support and a "very warm neighbour" during a time of absolute crisis, which resonated with many people online.

Read Langa Mavuso's posts below.

Social media reacts to Langa Mavuso's posts

Langa Mavuso's powerful experience gave fans and the online community an idea of the man DJ Warras was offline.

Pale_MissP highlighted:

"We experience people differently."

Koketso__ suggested:

"Ignore these people, they like speaking about people they don’t know personally."

VanessaNgubeni added:

"And there’s honestly nothing we can do but to acknowledge that even though we know him as a bad person, there are people who experience him differently."

However, the criticism only escalated, as more people continued to focus on the DJ’s controversial public image, seemingly indifferent to the personal testimony of those who knew him best.

samela_samz said:

"It's always so interesting when bad people show kindness because how do they choose who to show kindness to?"

AlveenahDeborah asked:

"Wasn’t he homophobic?"

fokmahn argued:

"I love you, Langa, but be for real! Warras was definitely NOT a good man! However, I do agree that this country had a serious problem."

