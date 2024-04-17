Singer Langa Mavuso and his family recently experienced a heart-wrenching ordeal when his mother got hijacked

The star said they sought the help of a tracking company, but they failed them, and they had to search for her for nine hours

After their frantic search, the singer revealed that they found her in an unfamiliar place and her belongings were stolen

Langa Mavuso went on a rampage on social media recently after his mother was hijacked.

Langa Mavuso searched for his mother for more than nine hours after she was hijacked and kidnapped. Image: @langamav

Langa Mavuso pleads for help in searching for mom

Intliziyo singer Langa Mavuso and his family pleaded for help from netizens after his mother got hijacked. On his X account, Langa revealed that he sought the help of a Tracker SA, but they were of no help.

His mother was hijacked, kidnapped and violated at the Mondeor Power Park area on Tuesday, 16 April, at around 7 pm.

"If you witnessed a hijacking in the Mondeor area yesterday in the afternoon please DM ME. My mom and her car were last located in the power park area around 7pm last night."

Langa's mom found after frantic search

The star could not bring himself to sleep, not knowing his mother's whereabouts. After nine hours of frantically searching, Langa gave an update saying she had been found at an unfamiliar place around Naturena. His mother's belongings, including her cell phone and laptop, were taken.

"God has been kind to us. I would never wish such an experience on anyone. Siyabonga imithandazo. Thank you Lord. We’ve just found her in Naturena with no help of @Tracker_SA after a sleepless night. Thank you for your prayers, raising awareness, assistance and calls. Grateful."

