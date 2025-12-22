Ntsiki Mazwai has officially entered the conversation by taking a sharp aim at Pearl Thusi as the public backlash over her recent memorial tribute continues to mount

The Queen Sono actress remains at the centre of a social media storm, with critics arguing that her portrayal of her bond with the late DJ Warras was both self-serving and deeply misplaced

While Mazwai’s spicy comment left many social media users in stitches, a group of supporters rose to Pearl's defence, arguing that her words were an authentic expression of grief and that the public's reaction had been unnecessarily harsh

Ntsiki Mazwai commented on the ongoing backlash involving Pearl Thusi and DJ Warras. Images: ntsikimazwai, Shady_Lurker/ Twitter, pearlthusi/ Instagram

Never one to shy away from a brewing scandal, Ntsiki Mazwai weighed in on the Pearl Thusi memorial saga, adding her signature brand of shade to an already explosive national debate.

The controversy surrounding Pearl's speech at DJ Warras' memorial service reached a new level of intensity after the former actress alluded to having slept with the late DJ, who was shot and killed on 16 December 2025, though she claimed he merely wanted to "cuddle."

What was meant to be a walk down memory lane and showcase of the pair's close, brother-sister-like bond quickly went south, with Ntsiki Mazwai joining the chorus of critics with a spicy comment relating to the "cuddle" controversy.

Responding to Siv Ngesi's show of solidarity by sending Pearl a pink heart on Twitter (X), the quick-witted Ntsiki offered a spicy response.

"Application for cuddles."

Ntsiki Mazwai threw subtle shade at Pearl Thusi after she was called out over the "cuddles" saga. Images: ntsikimazwai/ Twitter, pearlthusi/ Instagram

By taking a jab at both Siv Ngesi and Pearl Thusi, Ntsiki Mazwai made it clear where she stood, adding her own brand of controversy to the already heated backlash surrounding Pearl’s speech.

Her comment was also a swipe at the actress, suggesting that Siv may have been hoping to receive "cuddles" from the star as well.

While social media has managed to find humour in the saga, the underlying tone remains one of profound disappointment, as many South Africans feel that the pursuit of viral moments has come at the expense of basic respect for the grieving family.

Read Ntsiki Mazwai's shady response below.

Social media reacts to Ntsiki Mazwai's comment

Online users were in stitches at Ntsiki's spicy response to the Pearl Thusi saga. Read some of their comments below.

ms_tourist said:

"O for awkward."

kamohelop joked:

"Yoo! At this rate, we'll need to prepare trillions for the lawsuits."

ExSo_MbIyO threw shade at Siv Ngezi:

"The boy is focused. Nothing can disturb the boy."

Meanwhile, others gathered in the comment section, criticising Ntsiki Mazwai and her followers over their comments about Pearl Thusi while defending the actress on the unfortunate mishap.

phestahiver asked:

"So you actively cyberbully another woman?"

lungi_kubheka pleaded:

"No, guys, we need to give this girl grace."

zayyne_zee defended Pearl Thusi:

"Y’all are so rude. That girl is grieving her friend."

EzamaCirha laughed:

"Guys, please leave her alone and let her breathe for a moment."

