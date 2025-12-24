Just a week after the tragic shooting of DJ Warras, the two suspects arrested in connection with his murder are set to make their first appearance in court

The accused face charges of murder following a rapid police investigation into the death of the beloved media personality, whose passing has sent shockwaves through the country

Public outrage remains at an all-time high, with a grieving nation united in its demand for a transparent trial and swift justice for DJ Warras

The two suspects linked to DJ Warras' assassination will make their first court appearance. Image: thekelo_Teekay

The wheels of justice are officially in motion as the two men accused of the cold-blooded murder of DJ Warras prepare to face the court today, amid a climate of national mourning and mounting public outrage.

It's a pivotal week for the "Justice for Warras" movement as the suspects are expected to answer for the crime and face the full might of the law.

According to MDNnewss, the men will make their first court appearance on Wednesday, 24 December 2025, and are facing murder charges.

This follows an extensive police investigation into the former Live Amp presenter's brutal murder on 16 December in Johannesburg.

Real name Warrick Stock, the 40-year-old entertainer was fatally shot in a broad-daylight ambush outside the Zambezi Building in the Joburg CBD, where he was conducting security matters as part of his security company.

The two suspects arrested in connection with DJ Warras' murder will appear in court on 24 December 2025. Image: Pius_Ngobs

As public outrage mounts, his grieving family remain in mourning after laying him to rest on 23 December.

At his funeral, DJ Warras was described as a loving person who got along with everyone and was a devoted father who "lived for his children."

In their grief, fans and fellow South Africans gathered on social media demanding justice for the charismatic media personality and his bereaved family.

Read more about DJ Warras' suspects below.

South Africans react to the progress in DJ Warras' murder

Reacting to the photo shared by MDNNews, where the alleged suspects' faces were blurred out, online users demanded justice and answers as to why their identities were kept secret.

Past_2Present said:

"They must rot in jail."

DR_carter_SA demanded:

"We want the master mind."

ThabisoMat99590 had questions:

"Are they foreigners like Gayton alluded? And is a woman really involved? Who is the mastermind? So many questions, and why are their identities kept a secret?"

lweiiiii said:

"Life for life is the only language these monsters understand."

Tebogo_M21 wrote:

"Hopefully, the mastermind will be arrested."

SimandManzini suggested:

"Show their faces and names, and soon the mastermind's name must pop up."

__Bongz posted:

"This is good, now name and shame them. I hope the court proceedings will be broadcast live."

Pendana254 asked:

"Who is behind the hit?"

