A young petrol attendant's quick actions during an emergency changed more than one life that night

South Africans did more than praise him after hearing his story, and the support kept growing

One touching detail linked to the baby has people calling the story even more special

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SA raised funds after his heroic actions. Image: @BackaBuddy

Source: UGC

Cape Town petrol attendant Chevaan Abrahams is stepping closer to achieving his ultimate dream of becoming a paramedic after South Africans surpassed his fundraising goal.

As of the time of publication, Mzansi has helped raise R87,981 through a BackaBuddy campaign, surpassing its R50,000 goal by reaching 176%. The 21-year-old captured hearts across the country after helping deliver a baby while working a night shift at a Shell garage in Kuils River.

A pregnant woman unexpectedly went into labour and, despite having no formal medical training, Abrahams remained calm and helped ensure the safe delivery of a healthy baby boy before paramedics arrived.

According to News24, Abrahams now plans to rewrite some matric subjects before pursuing a career in emergency medical services. Speaking about how he plans to use the donations, he said:

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"I will use the money to study and research what course I need to do for training."

Mzansi raised over R70, 000. Image: Milan Markovic

Source: Getty Images

Donations and praise pour in for the young man.

The campaign created encouraged continued public backing through the BackaBuddy platform. It also shared his story and, in support of the young hero, praised his actions, highlighting his demeanor and character during the emergency.

"That night, without hesitation, training, or expectation of reward, he showed exactly the kind of courage, compassion, and instinct that South Africa needs in emergency care."

Read the full News24 story here:

Mzansi shows the hero support

South Africans flooded Chevaan Abrahams' fundraising page with messages of support and encouragement after hearing his inspiring story. They also helped build momentum for his education and training journey. This is what Mzansi said on the page:

Bridget said:

"Follow your dreams, young man."

Jen wrote:

"Thank you for helping deliver the baby. Don't give up on your dreams! Keep going!!"

An anonymous donor praised:

"You will be an excellent paramedic; it starts with caring and wanting to help."

FutbolLenz01 encouraged:

"All the best, Chevaan. What is meant for you won't pass you by."

And Dr Mohammed Ameen Ally shared:

"All the best, Chevaan. God guides you to what you are meant to do. You are an inspiration to us all."

More Briefly News Stories on the paramedic

A Cape Town petrol attendant who became a hero after helping deliver a baby received overwhelming support from South Africans, with thousands of rands raised to help him pursue his dream of becoming a paramedic.

The Briefly.co.za article explains that Netcare offers accredited emergency medical training in South Africa, with course fees varying by programme, while applicants must meet academic requirements and complete an application process.

The article highlights how a pair of paramedics impressed South Africans after showcasing their cosy home and healthy lifestyle, with many praising their inspiring way of living.

Source: Briefly News