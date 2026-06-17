A video of Jacob Zuma taking an unexpected tumble during an MK Party Youth Day celebration has gone viral on social media

The former president quickly recovered and carried on entertaining supporters, but the incident has sparked a heated debate online

Comments made at the event about Zuma's future have added fuel to the discussion, with South Africans sharing mixed reactions

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MK Party President Jacob Zuma. Images: @MKParliament/X and Michele Spatari

Source: Getty Images

MPUMALANGA - President of the MK Party, Jacob Zuma, has become a trending topic on social media after a video showing him falling on stage during a Youth Day celebration went viral.

The incident happened on 16 June at the MK Party's Youth Day commemoration event held at the Mayine Sports Grounds in Ermelo, Mpumalanga.

What happened?

Zuma was entertaining supporters with his trademark singing and dancing when he suddenly lost his balance and fell backwards.

Fortunately, people standing nearby quickly caught him before he hit the ground. He was then helped back to his feet and immediately continued singing and dancing, drawing cheers from supporters at the event.

The video was widely shared on X, where it attracted hundreds of reactions from South Africans. While some users praised Zuma for carrying on after the fall, others questioned whether his age and physical fitness would affect his ability to lead the country again.

His comments quickly drew attention online, with many social media users debating whether Zuma, who turns 85 next year, should still be considered for a leadership role.

View the video here:

Social media reacts

The viral clip sparked mixed reactions online. Some users expressed concern about Zuma's health and questioned whether he is fit enough to lead South Africa again.

@ehTGlitch said:

"His time is up, he must just stay at home and play with the grandkids."

@SunnyMcLion cheekily said:

"A good dancer knows when to leave the stage."

@SAsayWhat commented:

"The man must retire already, lets just say most of the current leaders should just retire and let the country grow again."

Others defended him, saying the fall was a minor incident that could happen to anyone regardless of age.

@JayTeeZah_SA argued:

"This is not a big deal. He's an elderly person.He was not rushed to hospital over an injury. We are more than happy that he kept going."

@DonaldMakhasane wrote:

"Looks like it was just a slip, he's fine."

Yengeni urges supporters to back Zuma

Also present at the event was MK Party Second Deputy President Tony Yengeni, who encouraged supporters to vote for Zuma in the upcoming elections.

Addressing the crowd, Yengeni highlighted Zuma's age and said supporters should give him a special birthday gift

"All of you must vote for Nxamalala. Next year Jacob Zuma will be 85 years old — 85, alive and walking on his own two feet. Now you must give him a birthday present, and the best birthday present for Comrade Jacob Zuma will be a two-thirds majority come the 4th of November."

Jacob Zuma celebrates grandson's graduation

In similar news, the former South African President had people singing and dancing along with him at the University of Zululand, where he attended the graduation ceremony of his first grandchild, Thandanani Kwanda Zuma. Thandanani, who is the son of Edward Zuma, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Intercultural Communication at the University on 13 May 2026. In a video that trended, the former State president sang his favourite song, uMshini wami, as fellow guests and dignitaries joined him.

The MK Party Youth Day event in Ermelo. Image: @MKParliament/X

Source: Twitter

Zuma sparks debate with comments on foreign nationals

Briefly News also reported that Jacob Zuma has weighed in on the presence of foreign nationals in South Africa, saying they needed to have grace when entering the country. The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party leader made the comments at a party event on Monday, 9 June 2026, amid extreme tensions in South Africa.Zuma questioned why women vendors in the country could not trade because foreigners had taken up those spaces. The MK Party leader asked whose country it was, as locals could not earn a living due to foreign nationals.

Source: Briefly News