A Cape Town medical student in the cardiology department took her followers through a full 24-hour hospital call

Dawn Nomusa used the vlog to bust a common myth about heart attacks that movies have been getting wrong for years

South Africans praised her for showing the reality of life in medicine, with many saying the vlog changed how they see doctors

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A Cape Town cardiologist. Images: @dawn_nomusa

Source: Instagram

A medical student juggling motherhood and a 24-hour hospital shift is giving South Africa a real look at what cardiology involves. Cape Town-based digital creator and medical student Dawn Nomusa Mahlangu posted the vlog on 1 June 2026, saying:

"Movies have lied to us! A heart attack does not always mean sudden death! 🫀💀 Today more than 90% of people survive a heart attack if they receive prompt medical attention. Many people can experience a heart attack for a few minutes to hours and still survive it."

The clip followed her through a full 24-hour call in the cardiology department, starting with a headache before she even got to the hospital. From there it was straight into emergency patients, collecting bloods, checking labs and keeping herself going with snacks through the night.

By 2:30 in the morning, she was woken up to help resuscitate a patient having a heart attack. Unfortunately, the patient did not make it. She grabbed a two-hour nap and was heading home by 9:00 in the morning.

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The reality of 24-hour shifts in medicine

Research shows that being awake for 20 to 24 hours affects a doctor's decision-making and reaction time. Studies have also found that doctors working extended shifts make more medication errors and are far more likely to be involved in a car accident on the drive home.

The South African Medical Association has pushed for stricter limits on how many consecutive hours doctors can work, though the debate between continuity of care and staff wellbeing is still ongoing.

What movies get wrong about heart attacks

Dawn made a point of challenging one of the biggest medical myths that films and TV shows have been spreading for years. Most people believe a heart attack automatically means dropping dead on the spot. In reality, she said that more than 90% of heart attack patients survive when they get to medical care quickly.

Watch the Instagram clip here.

SA stunned by the cardiologist's day

Followers were moved by what Dawn shared on her Instagram page:

@karabo_mathige wrote:

"Thank you for showing us this side of medicine. Movies can instil weird knowledge in people, so keep it up, Sisi 🫂🙃"

@andy_housewife_momlife said:

"I love watching your vlogs 🙌"

@mpumeleloenhle wrote:

"Medicine is a calling for the brave 🫂🤝 God's strength to all the doctors out there."

@luluthando_nongalo83 said:

"Thank you for choosing such a demanding career. For the greater good. God bless you ❤️"

@georgia_buenk wrote:

"Round two tomorrow let's gooo 💪"

A cardiologist showing what her day at work looks lke.Images: @dawn_nomusa

Source: Instagram

More South African healthcare stories

Briefly News recently reported on a South African man in China whose hospital bill after emergency treatment left Mzansi reconsidering where they would rather get sick.

recently reported on a South African man in China whose hospital bill after emergency treatment left Mzansi reconsidering where they would rather get sick. Dr Musa Mthombeni celebrated a major milestone after qualifying in a highly specialised field of medicine.

A young doctor also made headlines after using her last savings to open a GP practice in the rural community that raised her.

Source: Briefly News