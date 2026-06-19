A young doctor has won hearts after revealing she used her last savings to open a GP practice in the rural community that raised her

Her decision to serve a rural community has highlighted the ongoing healthcare challenges faced by many villages across the country

Social media users have praised her for giving back to the people who supported her journey

A young South African doctor has touched hearts across the country after revealing that she used her last savings to open a general medical practice in the rural community where she was raised. The inspiring story, shared by TikTok creator @nkulimzizi on 18 June 2026, has gone viral after she posted a video introducing her newly opened GP practice.

A side-by-side graphic juxtaposed a casual mirror selfie of a young woman on the left. Image: @nkulimzizi

Source: TikTok

South Africa continues to face significant disparities between urban and rural healthcare services. While major cities generally have more hospitals, specialists and private healthcare facilities, many rural communities struggle with staff shortages, long travel distances to clinics and limited access to doctors. Patients often travel several kilometres to receive basic medical care, with elderly residents among those most affected.

Healthcare experts have repeatedly highlighted the need for more medical professionals to establish practices outside metropolitan areas to help reduce pressure on public clinics and improve access to quality healthcare.

A split-screen graphic showed a prefabricated container building being lowered into place by a crane on the left. Image: @nkulimzizi

Source: TikTok

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Giving back to the community that raised her

In her viral post, user @nkulimzizi explained that opening the practice was deeply personal. She revealed that she invested her remaining savings into making the dream a reality, describing the clinic as her way of giving back to the people who supported her journey. She wrote:

"From rural roots to serving rural communities. This one is for ugogo."

Check out the TikTok video below:

South Africans applaud the selfless decision

The video has attracted widespread praise online, with many users congratulating the young doctor for choosing purpose over profit.Some commented that rural communities desperately need more healthcare professionals, while others expressed hope that her story would inspire more graduates to return home and invest their skills where they are needed most.

Kanyi Bele asked:

"Plug me in on where you bought the container?"

Kagiso|Radiographer commended her:

"Congratulations, Dokotela, that's the best move ever. I hope one day we'll collaborate."

Londeka Gabela applauded her:

"May this container grow into a building, sis, in Jesus' name. May patients come and may you prosper."

Busisiwe commented:

"Congratulations, Dokotela. May your practice grow and flourish with great success."

Mbatha Onezinto Zakhe added:

"I have never been this proud of a stranger."

Story of a Vagabond commented:

"Your community is so lucky to have you."

Stha_Msimang shared:

"May God and your community protect you."

Bambinos advised:

"Please get security around your office."

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Source: Briefly News