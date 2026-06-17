A mother of three shared a day in her life, giving people a look inside the beautiful modern home she says she built using grant money

The house has a fully fitted kitchen with wooden cabinets and other features that left many people genuinely impressed

South Africans had a lot to say in the comments, with some praising her and others curious about how she pulled it off

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A woman showing off her home. Images: @shamein.sabeka.1

Source: Facebook

A mum of three has people talking after giving her followers a peek into her daily life and the stunning home she says she built with grant money. Facebook user @shamein.sabeka.1 posted the photos on 14 June 2026, saying:

"New house edition, built using grant money."

She took people through her morning routine, starting with the dishes, then laundry out the back and finally cooking. The kitchen alone was breathtaking. The wooden cabinets, tiled walls, granite countertops, a large gas stove, modern taps, and a wine rack were impressive.

The living area showed her three children relaxing on chairs as she and her sister got a meal going for the family.

More on SA grants

The South African government offers a housing subsidy called First Home Finance, previously known as FLISP, which is aimed at low to middle-income earners bringing in between R3,501 and R22,000 a month.

The once-off subsidy ranges from R30,001 to R130,000 and can be used as a deposit, to lower a home loan, or to help build a house on a serviced stand. To qualify, you need to be over 18, a first-time homebuyer, and must not have received a government housing subsidy before.

Standard social grants like the Child Support Grant are not designed for building homes, but many families find ways to make them work. Some use their grant income as proof of steady cash flow to access micro-loans for building materials, while others in extended families pool their grants together to cover building costs over time.

View the photos below:

Mzansi love the mum's grant money house

People in the comments section on her Facebook page were full of praise and questions:

@Bongiwe Melokuhle said:

"Enjoyed this, mum of 3."

@Ndileka Mtengenya wrote:

"Beautiful kitchen, plug please."

@Tsundzu Ntsumie said:

"Beautiful, chomi."

@Aphelele Mabanga wrote:

"Enjoyed this vlog, bestie."

@Thobeka Phindile Mbonani said:

"Caption mzala."

A woman's living room. Images: @shamein.sabeka.1

Source: Facebook

More on homes and building in Mzansi

Briefly News recently reported on a construction engineer who lifted the lid on the hidden costs of building a home in South Africa.

recently reported on a construction engineer who lifted the lid on the hidden costs of building a home in South Africa. A Limpopo builder also made waves after sharing photos of a massive modern home still under construction.

A man built himself a home using a very unexpected material that had people on X completely fascinated by what he managed to pull off.

Source: Briefly News