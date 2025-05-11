A man wanted to build himself a roof over his head by any means necessary, and the final result looked amazing

The gent decided to use a unique construction material to create a humble dwelling, and became a hit on X

Many people were fascinated after seeing that the man managed to build a makeshift house not made from iron sheets or mud

A photo showed people how creative one builder got when choosing his building material. A post on X went viral as it showed details about a different type of house.

Man's house made out of slabs fascinated online users. Image: Dan Reynolds Photography / MoMo Productions

Source: Getty Images

The small home made out of concrete received thousands of likes on X. Many people commented on the photo with their honest thoughts on the home.

Man shows off uniquely built house

In a recent post on X by @buhlenomuhle, people got to see what a house made from stop nonsense building material looks like. The house was built using slabs that are usually reserved for the outside walls around a building. The home looked polished with multiple large windows and two large wooden doors. See the post of the stunning home below:

Couple builds slab house

Briefly News reported on a man and woman who chose to build a home for their small family using slabs. The pair of love birds showed the process of building a modern home from the ground up on an empty plot.

The couple's effort to build a home with slabs became a viral hit and amassed over 80,000 likes. They showed off their open-plan kitchen and lounge, as well as the bathroom and bedrooms. Netizens were inspired by the finished product of their simple family home.

SA amazed by small home

Many people were in awe of the small house built with only slabs. A netizen argued that the slab house may not be budget-friendly since slabs cost more than brick on average. Bricks usually cost between R1.95 -R9.50 per brick at Builders, depending on size. Slabs cost R80 per slab, but they come in much bigger pieces that are over one meter in height, and less will be needed to build a house. Read people's comments about the slab home below:

Slab houses have grown in popularity in South Africa. Image: Precast Houses and Walls

Source: Facebook

@LebogangZAR commented:

"Beautiful stop nonsense house."

@Neo52403448 wrote:

"Having a roof over your head is priceless 👌"

@JoemanMakashane asked:

"Slabs are more expensive than bricks, I wonder why he opted for a slabs house. But it's beautiful."

@sonhlaks replied:

"What if he had an abundance of slabs laying around?"

@SithetheleS added:

"Just compliment him and stop there."

