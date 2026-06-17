A builder from Limpopo shared photos of a home still under construction, leaving social media users impressed by what they saw

The businessman made a bold claim about his reputation in the industry, using the striking property as proof of his confidence

Online users couldn't stop talking about the design and scale of the development, with many anticipating the finished result

A Tzaneen businessman shared photos of a modern home under construction. Image: Vacanyi Property Development

Source: Facebook

A businessman from Tzaneen, Limpopo, has generated interest on social media after sharing photos of a house he is currently building. Clement Shingange posted his work on Facebook on 15 June, 2026, proudly stating that the development demonstrates why he considers himself the "King of Builders."

The photographs showcase a large modern home that is still under construction. Despite not being completed, the property's design has already attracted online attention.

Shingange is the owner of Vacanyi Building Construction & Project, a company that specialises in residential and commercial building projects, as well as other related construction services. On his Facebook feed, he regularly shares updates about his work, giving followers a glimpse into projects undertaken by his business.

The builder showcased the progress of the development, highlighting the property's modern design and distinctive features. Image: Vacanyi Property Development

Source: Facebook

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Tips for building a house in SA

Building your own home can be done through a full-service construction company that manages the entire project, or by hiring individual professionals yourself to save money. While managing the project independently can reduce costs, it requires careful planning and oversight. Key professionals such as architects, quantity surveyors, contractors, electricians, and plumbers help ensure the home is built safely, legally, and within budget.

According to the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC), these are the steps you should follow before hiring a contractor to build your house:

Verify the builder's registration by asking to see their current registration certificate. Confirm their registration status by contacting the NHBRC to ensure the builder is still registered and in good standing. Inspect previous projects to assess the quality of homes the builder has completed. Speak to past clients to learn about their experiences and satisfaction with the builder's work. Request a written building contract before any construction begins. Read the contract carefully and make sure you understand all terms, conditions, costs, and timelines. Keep a signed copy of the contract for your records and future reference. Maintain records of all payments and retain proof of every transaction made to the builder. Understand any enrolment fees and other charges that may apply before construction starts. Avoid paying for work upfront. Only make payments after the agreed work has been completed and inspected to your satisfaction.

See the Facebook post below:

Social media users praise the home's design

The images drew positive reactions from social media users, with many complimenting the design and overall progress of the house. Others admired the scale of the project and the attention to detail visible throughout the structure.

@Simba Anza asked:

"How many bedrooms?"

@Ayanda Makhayen enquired:

"Ok king of builders, how much will you charge to build a two-bedroom, kitchen and lounge, bathroom and a single garage?"

@Alex Lastborn Rasebokola commented:

"Where does those stairs go?"

@Lerato Segaole complimented:

"King of Architects."

@Khathi Mahlare asked:

"Can I see the inside of the property?"

@Ruthie Mampepu Lesaane commented:

"How much is the plan?"

@GodLy Beat said:

"Looks expensive."

3 Other stories related to house buildings

Briefly News featured a 26-year-old female engineer who inspired South Africans after photos of her building her own home went viral online.

featured a 26-year-old female engineer who inspired South Africans after photos of her building her own home went viral online. A young South African woman celebrated building backrooms at her childhood home with money she earned, and the video inspired many.

A South African woman opened up about some of the challenges she encountered during construction, sparking conversation among social media users.

Proofreading by Hilary Sekgota, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News