A construction engineer broke down the hidden costs that many people don't budget for when building

The young woman explained that professional fees add up quickly, with municipal plan approval costs, NHBRC enrolment and surveyor fees

South Africans shared their building nightmares in the comments, with one person revealing they've already spent R40,000 just on house plans

A construction engineer from Joburg shared a post detailing certain costs people should look out for when building a home.

A construction engineer who regularly shares building advice on social media posted a video that has people rethinking their home-building dreams. Content creator @langelihle.conco, who holds a BSc in Construction Studies and is a registered NHBRC home builder, shared a post on 2 October 2025 that went viral with over 1,000 reactions. The video detailed all the hidden costs that catch people off guard when building a new home.

She started with site preparation costs, explaining that you'll need to clear vegetation, level the ground, and remove rocks before any building work starts. If there are old structures on the land, you'll need to pay for demolition. Extra excavation becomes necessary if the soil is clay, sand, or dolomitic, which means you'll need more reinforcement to keep the structure stable.

The engineer then moved on to professional and approval fees. These include municipal plan approval fees, NHBRC enrolment which costs about 1.3% of your total building cost, engineer inspections, especially for structural elements, and surveyor fees for land surveys. Temporary site costs also add up, including a site toilet for workers, temporary water and electrical connections, and security for materials through fencing, guards, or even hiring storage containers.

Finishes and upgrades can blow your budget if you're not careful. Changing your mind about tiles, paint, taps, or kitchen units after planning adds unexpected costs. Many people underestimate how much building cupboards, lighting, and fixtures actually costs. Choosing premium finishes without updating your budget is another common mistake. She also warned about inflation and delays, where material prices increase if the project runs longer than expected, and labour costs rise if construction delays add extra weeks or months.

A young woman from Joburg shared a post showing hidden costs many people do not plan for when building.

SA shares building struggles

@tim asked:

"How can one contact you?"

@slimjamayn pointed out:

"Preliminary costs, this is where they fall in."

@periwiınkle questioned:

"Hi, are you based in Johannesburg?"

@gillishoabeb advised:

"There will be little to no hidden costs if you do your research well and plan. Whenever you want to start a project of any nature, first do your research and speak to people in the industry, and you will minimise lots of risks. RESEARCH & PLANNING are key! NB: this industry is very, very dirty, people are so so dishonest. Be woke!"

@mingiza_j shared:

"Material theft and business forum demands are my worst enemies. The cost implications of these have become a nightmare."

@rabotsitsa warned:

"If you don't have the funds to achieve the finishes you truly want, don't start the project. Starting without enough budget only forces compromises, and compromises will always leave you dissatisfied."

@mrembola revealed:

"I bought a land I wanna build a house for myself, I'm already on 40k for the house plan 😭😭"

Tips to avoid hidden costs in construction

According to UltraTechCement, thorough research and pre-planning are key to avoiding unexpected expenses during home construction. They advise anyone taking on a construction project to make a detailed checklist of all costs involved, including permits, utility connections, and site preparation.

Invest in site surveys and legal checks to ensure no surprises later. Stay on top of permits and documentation by verifying all important documents, like the sales deed and encumbrance certificate, before buying any plot. Include permit fees and inspection costs in your initial budget.

Content creator @langelihle.conco's breakdown highlights why planning matters. Monitor material usage and waste by keeping track of all purchases and ordering materials in phases to avoid overstocking.

View the TikTok post below:

