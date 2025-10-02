A South African woman secured a seven-day stay in Phuket for just R1,000, with transport and 50-euro credit included, and the deal offers couples a luxurious four-star resort experience

To qualify, couples must allegedly earn a combined income of 40,000 euros yearly, targeting those who can afford high-end products.

Guests must also attend a mandatory two-hour timeshare presentation to maintain the low-cost offer, and the deal supposedly has been running for years; some still question its legitimacy due to the terms and conditions

The TikTok video was uploaded on 01 October 2025 by a South African content creator who snagged the Thai trip deal online.

Woman shares spending tips for Thailand trip. Image: @amandamakhumalondamane /TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A local woman, Anele Makhumalo, has left many in shock by booking a seven-day stay in Phuket, Thailand, for just R1,000. The deal, which also included transport to a four-star resort, quickly went viral, with people both excited and sceptical.

Why do you need a 40,000-euro income to qualify for this offer?

The resort features a beautiful pool and lagoon, providing couples a luxurious experience, plus a 50-euro credit to spend during their stay. However, there's a catch, though. To qualify for this offer allegedly, couples must have a combined yearly income of at least 40,000 euros, which is around R800,000. This requirement targets couples who can afford things like timeshares. There's no official check on whether you're a couple, so friends can also book.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

@anelemakhumalondamane mentions that the deal covers accommodation, transport, and food. Guests are also required to attend a two-hour timeshare presentation, which some may find annoying, but it helps keep the cost low.

Many on social media question if the offer is real, while others raised concerns about the timeshare pitch. People who've attended the presentation have mixed experiences, with some feeling pressured to buy timeshares, while others have had no problems.

Phuket discounted stay

If you're thinking of booking, it's important to confirm availability with the company via email before booking flights. While accommodation is allegedly nearly free, flights can cost around R14,000.

Despite the timeshare presentation and hidden costs, many think the deal is still worth it, especially for those on a budget. The resort is praised for its beautiful facilities, offering a tropical getaway without the alleged high price.

Mzansi is impressed with Thailand holiday deal a woman is plugging. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The deal has supposedly been around for years, so it seems reliable. The big question is, is the deal too good to be true? It depends. If you're okay with attending a sales pitch for a discounted vacation, it could be a great way to experience Thailand on a budget. Just be sure to read all the terms before booking. This set the comments ablaze.

FatimaHaffejee🖤commented:

"I'm scared I'm going to get kidnapped or out into a dirty hotel."

Boogs stated:

"I cannot wait for the flights and T's and C's video. Please do not leave anything out."

S A S H A - L E I G H 🪬✨said:

"I remember my parents staying there for two weeks for free; all they paid was their flights. It’s such a beautiful resort in Phuket 🥰"

@pertumstyles asked:

"No way, which website is that? 😅😅😅?"

barbaranotthebuilder commented:

"It's only for married couples, right?"

Refilwe Luwaca said:

"Okay I'm going to start buying on Daddy’s Deals. I just needed someone to confirm they’re not a scam."

murendwa06 commented:

"The qualifying criteria are that you and your partner need to earn at least R600k combined. It’s been there for years on Hyperli."

user8274706749625 wrote:

"What is the name of the resort in Phuket & did you get breakfast?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News heartwarming stories

A Namibian teacher's unique approach, which included physically demonstrating prepositions by climbing into a dustbin, captured widespread attention.

SA artist @sk_original_art gained attention online with a breathtaking piece of artwork of singer Summer Walker, meticulously crafted on a cracked glass canvas.

A dedicated father stayed up late to support his son while he studied for his Nursing and Midwifery exams, despite not fully understanding the work.

Source: Briefly News