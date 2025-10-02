Crocs Sale in South Africa Sparks Frenzy in Mzansi, Shares Video

A Crocs promotion offering two pairs for R400 has sparked excitement among South Africans, with many flocking to stores to take advantage of the deal

The TikTok video of the sale has amplified the brand's popularity, making it even more accessible and fueling its growing trend in everyday casual wear

The promotion has generated significant buzz on social media, with shoppers proudly showing off their purchases and others inquiring about options and pricing

A Crocs promotion offering two pairs for just R400 has left South Africans buzzing with excitement, with many flocking to stores to take advantage of the deal.

Mzansi went wild over the Crocs sale, sparking an incredible frenzy in South Africa. Image: @trendy_finds_plug/TikTok and Tim Robberts/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The sale, which quickly gained traction on social media, sparked a frenzy among fans of the popular footwear brand.

Known for their comfort and quirky style, Crocs have long divided opinion, but it seems the discounted price tag brought everyone together.

The video of the packed store and shoppers proudly showing off their pairs surfaced online after being shared by @trendy_finds_plug on 2 October 2025, from the Mall of Africa in Johannesburg, with many declaring the deal too good to miss.

For many people looking to buy, the sale presented an opportunity to stock up, not just for themselves but also for their friends and family.

Mzansi social media was filled with reactions ranging from pure excitement to playful banter.

Retail analysts noted that Crocs’ growing popularity in South Africa has been fuelled by both comfort and cultural trends, with the footwear becoming a staple in everyday casual wear. The sale only amplified the hype, making the brand even more accessible.

The Crocs sale has since been labelled one of the most talked-about bargains of the season, leaving South Africans hyped and proudly stepping out in their new footwear.

The Crocs sale in South Africa set off a whirlwind of excitement throughout Mzansi. Image: Nakphotos

Source: Getty Images

SA reacts to Crocs sale in South Africa

The online community flooded the comments section with mixed reactions to the Crocs sale, with some asking for more options, saying:

Charmaine Love 23 said:

"Hello, for kids?? Or both??"

Dreamy Delights by Dee added:

"Who wants to go half and half with me in Polokwane?"

Wedaad THE MADAM Abrahams stated:

"No size four."

Shaheemahabrahams wrote:

"I just tried to purchase, and only the shipping fee was free."

Queen Cherry commented:

"I want the brown one that you have, but none of those are that price. Where did you come right with R400 for two, please help."

Dreamcatcha expressed:

"It seems it's only flip flops for R400."

Wedaad THE MADAM Abrahams shared:

"Don't even bother, I paid R700 this morning."

Watch the video below:

4 Briefy News articles about groceries

A local gent's R500 grocery shopping challenge ignited a widespread discussion across Mzansi about the true cost of everyday essentials.

A young lady who just returned to res, flexed her R1500 grocery haul, leaving social media users alluding she was rich.

A female student filled a Shoprite trolley up with food and different types of meat, all for a little under R600, leaving Mzansi stunned.

A South African woman has stunned viewers by sharing a video of the impressive amount of groceries she scored with just R900. At a time when many households are feeling the pinch of rising food prices, her haul quickly caught attention online.

Source: Briefly News