South African influencer Tefelo Mathabe has worried supporters after a video of her in hospital was shared on X by fellow creator @Triciakoki

The short hospital vlog showed Tefelo resting in a hospital bed, but neither she nor the person who shared it revealed why she was admitted

Fans flooded the comments with prayers and well wishes, hoping the beloved beauty and lifestyle creator makes a speedy recovery

Tefelo Mathabe's hospital video leaves Mzansi concerned. Image: Tefelo Mathabe

Source: Instagram

Tefelo Mathabe has become the latest South African content creator to leave social media users concerned after a hospital video of her surfaced online. The clip was shared on X by fellow content creator @Triciakoki (Kowkie_b), who posted a short vlog showing Tefelo lying in a hospital bed. While the video did not explain why she had been admitted, it quickly caught the attention of worried fans.

Hospital vlog raises questions

In the brief clip, Tefelo is seen resting in a hospital bed wearing a hospital gown and surgical cap. She does not speak during the video, and no information about her condition is shared. Sharing the clip, @Triciakoki wrote:

"Another content creator is at the hospital 🏥. You all will say something for me."

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The post immediately sparked concern, with many hoping the influencer was receiving the care she needed.

See the short vlog in the X post below:

Fans send prayers and well wishes

Fans flooded social media with prayers and messages of support after seeing Tefelo Mathabe in hospital. Image: Tefelo Mathabe

Source: Instagram

The comments section soon filled with supportive messages from followers wishing Tefelo a speedy recovery.

@Miss_Mpho commented:

"Get well soon, Tefelo. We're praying for your healing."

@KayBee_RSA added:

"Sending love and strength. Hope you recover soon."

@Lebo_M said:

"May God be with you. Wishing you a quick recovery."

@Queen_Zee said:

"Take all the time you need to heal. We'll be here waiting for you."

Followers hope she'll be back soon

Tefelo has built a loyal online community through her beauty content, skincare routines and relatable lifestyle videos on TikTok and Instagram. Seeing her in hospital came as a surprise to many, with followers saying they were keeping her in their thoughts.

Although the reason for her hospital stay remains unknown, fans continue to hope for positive news. Until more information is shared, many say they are simply wishing Tefelo Mathabe a smooth recovery and looking forward to seeing her healthy and smiling again.

Grace opens up about health scare

Recently Briefly News reported that Grace Mondlana has opened up about a difficult health battle after sharing a hospital video that showed her recovering from leg surgery.

The popular content creator revealed that she had been diagnosed with a neurological condition that affected her leg, explaining that the procedure was necessary to address the issue. Her candid update gave followers a glimpse into her recovery journey, with many flooding social media with messages of support and wishing her a speedy recovery.

Source: Briefly News