Beloved content creator Grace Mondlana was rushed to the hospital after collapsing on her stairs and fracturing her ankle

She was immediately rushed to receive medical attention, with the news topping major headlines across the country

Among her family members were a number of the influencer's peers, including Mihlali Ndamase and Lasizwe, who showed their support to Grace both in person and online

Mihlali Ndamase, Lasizwe and more influencers showed their support to Grace Mondlana. Images: mihlalii_n, grace._mondlana, lasizwe

Source: Instagram

South African content creator Grace Mondlana gave her followers a frightening update on 3 August 2026 when she revealed she had been rushed to hospital after collapsing at home, and the situation turned out to be far more serious than anyone initially expected.

The 25-year-old was making her way down the stairs on the morning of 29 July 2026 when she suddenly felt unwell.

"I suddenly felt noxious while walking down the stairs that morning, and before I could react, I collapsed."

Grace regained consciousness only after her dogs began barking, prompting her helper to call an ambulance.

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"I tried to stand up, but I couldn't move. Fortunately, the dogs started barking, and I regained consciousness. My helper then called for an ambulance."

What Grace initially put down to exhaustion proved to be something far more complex. Her swollen ankle led doctors to run further tests, which uncovered a torn and sprained ligament requiring surgical intervention. Beyond the physical injury, however, medics made another discovery.

"We learnt that I have a neurological condition that caused me to collapse. I have begun physiotherapy to start the recovery journey for my ankle."

The collapse came shortly after Grace had hosted a widely talked-about birthday party for her dog, Kai.

She shared a video that captured the moment she first received medical attention, to when she was finally at the hospital.

Grace Mondlana's peers showed their support after her sudden hospitalisation. Image

Source: Instagram

Loved ones and fellow creators rally around Grace

Grace's community wasted no time showing up for her. Her parents, grandmother and siblings arrived at the hospital with flowers and goodies, while fellow content creators Bheki Ndamase and Lasizwe also visited in person.

Her post captured her stay at the hospital, receiving treatment, taking occasional walks in crutches and being surrounded by her loved ones.

Liyema Pantsi, Pearl Modiadie and former Miss South Africa Qhawekazi Mazaleni were among those who posted well-wishes in the comment section after Grace shared her ordeal online. Even Mihlali Ndamase, despite being dragged for relating Grace's incident to her own, also showed support for her peer in the comment section.

Grace has since been discharged and is recovering at home, continuing her medication and working through physiotherapy as she takes the first steps on what is expected to be a lengthy road to recovery.

Watch Grace Mondlana's video below.

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